Members of El Paso-Teller County Emergency Telephone Authority 9-1-1 system honored Robin Lindberg as Telecommunicator of the Fourth Quarter 2019. In a resolution, the authority cited Lindberg’s quick response to a call to the Woodland Park Police Department, where she is a dispatcher
Lindberg received a call on Oct. 31 from a female reporting that her neighbor’s wife had fallen down the stairs. When asked if the patient was awake and breathing, the female replied in the negative.
“Robin (Lindberg) quickly began giving the caller instructions to lay the patient flat on her back. As the caller advised the patient’s neck was in an unusual position against the wall, Robin assured the caller that the patient’s breathing status was more important. The patient was moved and compressions began,” states the resolution passed last month by the authority.
Lindberg was honored in a ceremony Jan. 22 where she was recognized for her outstanding performance.