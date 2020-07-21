After 40 years in law enforcement, Detective Glen Jardon, 65, is retiring from the Woodland Park Police Department.
“Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be a cop,” he said.
As an adult, he signed on as a volunteer reserve officer for Monument, Manitou Springs, Woodmoor and Woodland Park where his beat was Friday and Saturday nights.
Jardon is a storyteller and he’s got some whoppers about back-in-the-day when Woodland Park still had that old Wild West flavor, especially on those weekend nights “We spent our time going from one saloon to the next saloon, just keeping the lid on,” he said. “A lot of times we got there after the lid had been off — but nobody knew anything.”
There wasn’t much traffic back then. “There was no sense running traffic on Highway 67 after 11 p.m. because nobody was going that way,” he said. “I mean, nobody lived out there.”
The old Saddle Club in the center of town, now Woodland Station, offered plenty of story fodder. “The most interesting calls we ever went on were at the Saddle Club, especially for wedding receptions with an open bar,” he said. ”Two weekends a month the Saddle Club provided entertainment. Alcohol is a funny drug; it just loosens people up.”
To help pay the bills during those 11 years, Jardon worked for his father’s structural steel company while owning a police supply store in Colorado Springs.
In 1991, then-Chief John Hogue hired Jardon to teach the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and Good Touch Bad Touch programs, each to the appropriate grade level. At the same time he covered sexual assaults and domestic violence and served as the county’s victim advocate.
Jardon met his future wife, now Jan Jardon, who worked with women caught in domestic violence for Teller County Social Services. “We got married in 1996, Aug. 31,” he said.
In a time when many teenagers were experimenting with marijuana and even methamphetamines, Jardon considered the D.A.R.E. to be about making good decisions. “Yeah, I talk to them about the effects of drugs, but it’s picking good friends, not being sucked into the pit of bad decisions made by a group,” he said. “In my years of experience, when people say D.A.R.E. doesn’t work, I will tell you that it works as good as anything else.”
In 29 years as a Woodland Park police officer, Jardon was the arresting officer in three murders, including Jacob Ind, who killed his parents December 1993 and is serving a life sentence.
In 2015, just after he earned certification as a crime-scene investigator, there was a break-in at Chimayo Jewelry. Acting on a tip, Jardon, Chief Miles DeYoung and Commander Jim Halloran staked out a jewelry store in Manitou Springs where the thieves intended to sell the haul. “We set up a buy at the shop,” Jardon said.
The intended trap went awry and the two thieves, with a backpack full of jewelry, took off running but were caught by DeYoung and a Manitou Springs patrol officer. “In custody, I asked ‘what’s up with the stolen stuff?’ and they both started singin’ like canaries,” Jardon said.
As the days wind down and Jardon prepares to say farewell, he looks back on his time as a school resource officer as he most rewarding. “In 29 years I had a lot of stuff to do, a lot of things. I worked in the school district 15 years and probably ‘raised’ 3,500 kids,” he said. “That’s my claim to fame.”
Chief DeYoung said about losing his detective; some things he’ll miss, others he won’t. “Glen is THE WORST singer when it comes to singing ‘Happy Birthday.’ It’s intentional, but no matter how seasoned the officer is, he usually embarrasses them with his awful out-of-tune singing,” DeYoung said. “He’s been a great resource within the department with institutional knowledge that spans decades. He’s also taught kids D.A.R.E. in our schools, and then a few decades later taught their children the same classes.”