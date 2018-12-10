The Downtown Development Authority characterized Woodland Park’s recent holiday events as smashing successes. From Small Business Saturday and the Lighter Side of Christmas parade to Tweeds’ annual Holiday Home Tour, cash registers and community spirits were thriving.
“The collaboration is amazing,” said Tanner Coy, owner of Tweeds Fine Furnishings, which presented the annual home tour. “Over the past few weekends people came from all over the Front Range; it’s a special time.”
Coy noted a general feeling of happiness throughout the community, reflected in smiles and community pride. “From a business perspective, on Small Business Saturday, our sales were up 48 percent,” he said. For the parade and home tour, sales were up 22 and 15 percent, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. “The parade is a special asset to this community,” Coy added.
Indeed, the DDA members were fairly gushing over the results of the events the weekend of Dec. 1 and 2. “It was awesome; everyone benefited from the tour because the town was full,” said Kellie Case, the city’s liaison to the DDA board. “For the home tour, we had a huge weekend, outsold last year. It was hugely successful.”
Jan Wilson, parade committee member, was equally enthusiastic. “One of the best parts for me was to hear people say they were from Colorado Springs but it’s more fun up here,” she said. “People loved the parade, bonfires, Tweeds, the fireworks and they made s’mores.”
Nick Pinell, who owns SYS Auction downtown, said the events have been great for business. “We had many customers saying how great the parade was and after the home tour they were going to check out the stores in town,” he said. “That was cool.”
DDA Chair Merry Jo Larsen was glowing. “It’s so nice to see everybody come together,” she said.
Ellen Carrick acknowledged the role of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, the DDA, the home tour and Lighter Side of Christmas Parade committees in heading up the events. “All the collaboration in town has been wonderful and I think it’s great that we’ve come together for the holiday season,” she said.
Jerry Good, owner of Williams Log Cabin Furniture, with his wife, Vickie, agreed. “The collaboration that goes on in this community is amazing,” he said. “Community is something that a small town like ours can offer.”
Case wrapped it up, recapping the successful weekend.
“Saturday was just a great day; it started with Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa who was Steve Woolf this year,” she said, referring to the superintendent of Woodland Park School District. “Then the home tour and the businesses, culminating in the parade, the tree lighting, the fireworks, just great day. And that’s another collaborative effort that works well.”
The home tour beneficiaries are Habitat for Humanity, the Woodland Park Senior Organization and Focus on the Forest.
“They are going to get a great donation,” Case said of the event’s proceeds.