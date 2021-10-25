Two years after Mike Williams, a Tennessee developer, proposed a mixed-use development in Woodland Park, he renewed his proposal to the Downtown Development Authority.
For this presentation, held this month via Zoom, Williams listed investors who expressed interest in the project.
To date, the DDA has denied Williams’ offer to put up a good-faith deposit of $10,000 for an exclusive negotiation agreement. If the two entities fail to follow through on the development, Williams requested a 50% return, plus interest, on the investment.
“This is quite an expensive and lengthy process,” said Williams, whose first presentation to a previous board included plans for a yogurt shop, restaurant and retail.
However, Williams’ Oct. 5 presentation was to a board with five new members: Matt McCracken, Jon Gemelke, Tony Perry, Arden Weatherford and Rusty Neal, the city council’s liaison.
“We were struggling to put this project together and were missing a lot of big players with experience,” Williams said.
Of five new investors, one is associated with Dollywood Theme Park and another invests in international projects, Williams said. “We would like to do future presentations with them,” he added.
Asked for comments by DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen, Perry responded. “I look forward to hearing about what the bigger picture is,” he said. “It’s hard for me to approve the exclusivity agreement without at least having some sense of what you are trying to accomplish.”
If Williams were interested in adding sustainable housing to the project, the Colorado House just passed a bill that allocates $37 million for affordable-housing projects, said Neal.
“With projects like yours, Mike, if you were to reach out, you might be able to incorporate affordable houses in that area,” Neal said.
Williams expressed interest and agreed to look into the bill.
On Oct. 8, the DDA held a special meeting to appoint a treasurer. Gemelke nominated McCracken, and the board voted unanimously to approve the nomination.
To a suggestion by Weatherford, the board agreed to change the monthly board meetings from 7:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month to 6:30 p.m.