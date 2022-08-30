WOODLAND PARK • The WPHS Cross Country team came together Aug. 8 to run their first workout of the season.
Although many of the runners met over the summer to train, this was the first day all the team’s athletes were practicing together for the first time.
The team added 10 new runners to a squad of 12 returning runners. Add in new head coach Jeremy Grier and new assistant coach Jordan Ricks, and you can imagine there might be some nervousness over expectations.
At 6:30 a.m., while many were still wiping the sleep from their eyes, the team began its season with a six-mile run. For some, the run was no different than what they had been doing all summer. It was a struggle for others, and some questioned what they had gotten into. However, by the end of the week, there were still 22 athletes on the team.
The team becomes more confident and closer as a unit with each practice. With the shared misery of logging over 40 miles a week, attacking hills at 10,000 feet, and getting up before the sun, it does not take long for a team to bond.
From the first day of practice, Coach Grier and Coach Ricks have been preaching about racing as a pack. At least one day a week, the team will do a run as a pack, focusing on keeping the whole team together. The closer the runners can stay together in a race, the better chance the team has to place high in competitions and reach their running goals at the state meet on Oct. 29.
The coaches arranged for the team to tour the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center to emphasize the importance of the pack and have a fun day of team bonding. During the tour, the team learned about the importance of the pack to a wolf’s survival.
Following the tour, the team drove to the Crags Trail Head and completed a five-mile hike before returning to a team dinner hosted by the Graber family.
Coaches Grier and Ricks enjoyed watching the team have a day of fun together and especially enjoyed watching some heated chess matches after dinner.
“It was a great day for kids to just be kids and not feel any pressure to perform in practice,” Grier said.
Before the athletes left, they were given team T-shirts with “FEAR THE PACK” on the back — the team motto for 2022.
Good luck, Panther Cross Country!