WOODLAND PARK • The excitement of a new season and the school year has worn off as school work and practices become something to get through.
The Woodland Park High School cross country teams have entered that part of the season that becomes a grind. Add in that most of the runners are involved in other extracurricular activities, and it all becomes a grind. And grinding away is just what the Panther runners are doing.
On Sept. 30, the teams traveled to the Courser Lightning Invitational at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex in Colorado Springs.
Eighteen WPHS runners competed, and six runners finished with a new personal record (PR).
Eleven other runners finished just short of a PR and ran their second-best times of the season.
“For our kids to continue to run PRs during a part of the season that we are really attacking workouts says something about their character,” said Coach Jeremy Grier.
Emma Graber, Joseph Begley, Dawson Tisdall, Lily Urban, Landon Prahl and Riley Russo all ran PRs. Begley’s PR made him the 7th fastest sophomore in WPHS history.
As of this writing, the team was looking forward to competing in the highly competitive Tri-Peaks League championships on Oct. 7.
Keep grinding, Panthers!