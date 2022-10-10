Joseph Begley at the last stretch.JPG

Woodland Park High School sophomore Joseph Begley at the last stretch of the race during the Courser Lightning Invitational Sept. 30. Begley logged a personal record that day, making him the 7th fastest sophomore in WPHS history.

 Courtesy of Jeremy Grier

WOODLAND PARK • The excitement of a new season and the school year has worn off as school work and practices become something to get through.

The Woodland Park High School cross country teams have entered that part of the season that becomes a grind. Add in that most of the runners are involved in other extracurricular activities, and it all becomes a grind. And grinding away is just what the Panther runners are doing.

Lily Urban.JPG

Lily Urban, a Woodland Park High School junior, on the course.

On Sept. 30, the teams traveled to the Courser Lightning Invitational at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex in Colorado Springs.

Eighteen WPHS runners competed, and six runners finished with a new personal record (PR).

Girls Start.JPG

The girls start at the Sept. 30 Courser Lightning Invitational at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex in Colorado Springs.

Eleven other runners finished just short of a PR and ran their second-best times of the season.

“For our kids to continue to run PRs during a part of the season that we are really attacking workouts says something about their character,” said Coach Jeremy Grier.

Boys Start.JPG

Panthers boys cross country team members can be seen during the boys start at the Sept. 30 Courser Lightning Invitational at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex in Colorado Springs.

Emma Graber, Joseph Begley, Dawson Tisdall, Lily Urban, Landon Prahl and Riley Russo all ran PRs. Begley’s PR made him the 7th fastest sophomore in WPHS history.

Jamie, Landon at Courser.jpeg

Woodland Park junior Landon Prahl and freshman Jamie Urban on the course at the Courser Lightning Invitational Sept. 30.

As of this writing, the team was looking forward to competing in the highly competitive Tri-Peaks League championships on Oct. 7.

Keep grinding, Panthers!

