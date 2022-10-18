The Woodland Park High School cross-country teams raced in the Tri-Peaks League Championships on Oct. 7. The league is highly competitive, and a majority of the teams will go on to race for state championships in three weeks.
The Panther runners competed well, with the boy’s team finishing 6th and the girls’ team finishing in a tie for 2nd place. Three ladies made all league honors by finishing in the Top 15. They were Emma Graber (4th), Stella Schroeder (5th), and Danielle Taylor (13th).
As a whole, it was a great day for the entire team, with 14 out of 18 runners setting a new personal record.
“The kids continue to grow as runners and continue to push themselves. At no point have they settled; they know they have more in them,” said Coach Jeremy Grier. The runners will compete at North Monument Valley on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a chance to qualify for state.
Keep up the great work, Panthers!