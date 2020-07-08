Alexandra Lanucha and Jacob Walinski each won this year’s $2,000 Coach D Making a Difference Scholarship. Graduates of Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor high schools, respectively, the two carry on the tradition of honoring the late Richard Dispenza, “Coach D” who died July 4, 2011.
Dispenza, known as “Coach” or “Coach D,” taught physical education and health, along with driver’s education at Woodland Park High School. As well, he coached girls’ soccer and was the head football coach at CC-V in 2006 and 2009. For two seasons, he served as the assistant football coach at Manitou Springs High School.
Among Dispenza’s best friends were Paula and Neil Levy who, after his death, launched the annual Coach D Men’s Golf Tournament at Shining Mountain Golf Club in Woodland Park.
The proceeds fund the scholarship initiated by Paula Levy. Over the years, the Coach D nonprofit organization increased the amount from $500 to $1,000 to the current $2,000.
Until this year, the Levys celebrated the winners during a luncheon ceremony on the last Saturday of July in the high school gym.
“Even though the COVID pandemic put a wrench in the end of the year for our graduating seniors, it surely didn’t steal the limelight away from these two outstanding seniors,” said Paula Levy. “It was at these three schools where Coach D taught, mentored and coached ‘his kids.’”
During the years of working with kids, Coach D was known for his encouraging words: “You know who loves you.”
According to his brother, Joel, who lives in California, Coach D coined the phrase. “He used to say that to our mother, Katherine,” Joel Dispenza said.
At the time of his death, Coach D was the Transition Services Coordinator at the Children’s Ark in Green Mountain Falls and incorporated El Paso County, which is now closed.
In the fall, Lanucha plans to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins while Walinski is enrolled at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. “The coach and I were really close,” said Walinski, who plans to study nursing. “The scholarship means so much to me; with his passing, I feel like he is part of it.”
The scholarships winners are selected by the organization’s board of directors: Charlie Oaks, Deb Stover, Mike Schommer, Leslie Conrad and Jeff Mosher.