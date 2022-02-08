With a backlog of 35.3 million unprocessed tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service from last year, taxpayers are facing obstacles this year as a result.
In the effort to shine a light on what’s going on with the IRS, Samantha Kelley, of Kelley and Chulick in Woodland Park, offers a heads-up about the two-year collision.
“It’s insane,” she said. “The IRS is short-staffed and their funding is going down every year.”
But Kelley said sge cuts the IRS some slack. “I don’t know if it’s their fault as an agency, necessarily,” she said, adding that the IRS has fewer resources and higher demand. “It’s an impossible situation for all of us, really.”
On the other hand, Kelley and her team of accountants are bucking the trend for the average taxpayer hit by delays at the IRS. “We’ve had pretty good success resolving things, but it does take three or four times longer,” she said.
For taxpayers filing paper returns by mail the due date remains. “As long as the returns are post-marked by the due date, you’ve sent them on time,” she said, adding that, depending on the situation, taxpayers have varying deadlines.
The problem, however, is getting the tax issues resolved, which delays refunds — particularly if the taxpayer files a paper return. “It’s taking a year or more to get that refund,” she said.
While the CPA firm files 99.9% of clients’ tax returns electronically, there are some cases where a paper document is required by the IRS, chiefly because of identity theft.
The amount of identify theft of tax returns in 2021 is staggering, Kelley said. “The biggest identity theft we saw was of children being claimed on somebody else’s tax return, so the bad guys could get the child tax credit and extra economic stimulus payments,” she said. “The fraud was out-of-control.”
The paper return thrusts the client into the group waiting up to 12 months for a refund. “For some of our clients, it took 10 months for them to get their refunds. The situation is so frustrating and has increased our work tremendously,” she said.
On a positive note, the National Taxpayer’s Advocate Office helps taxpayers who have been put into financial hardship because of the IRS. According to the website, the office is an independent agency dedicated to protecting taxpayer rights and ensuring that each is treated fairly. As well, the office can recommend changes to Congress about taxpayer concerns.
However, the advocate office recently released a report that, of 282 million calls to the IRS in 2021, the agency answered 32 million, or 11%, Kelley said.
Yet, electronic filing is the way to go, Kelley said. “Don’t file a paper return,” she said. “It’s not going to go well.”
In a time when the IRS is not the only agency or business dealing with staff shortages, Kelley & Chulick relies on creativity to get the job done. “We’re doing remote work a lot right now,” she said. “I was having a hard time finding qualified people locally in Teller County.”
What started as a convenience for an employee who lived in Cripple Creek became the option offering remote work as an attractive bonus for potential employees. The Zoom option has become nearly a requirement for finding employees, she said. “Our clients are all over the world. We have clients who move to other places that we hang onto because we’re set up virtually,” Kelley said.
In the meantime, if a CPA such as those at Kelley & Chulick is unable to reach the IRS for a client, Kelley advises alerting congressional representatives with a phone call. “This issue is putting taxpayers in a hardship because they are not getting money they desperately need,” she said. “Right or wrong, a lot of families rely on those refunds.”