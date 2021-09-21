Editor’s note: This is the latest installment an an ongoing series about EMS in Teller, Park and Park counties.
The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride began Sept. 20 in five locations around the nation. A five-day event, the ride honors those who died while working in emergency services.
Steve and Becky Berry of Woodland Park coordinated the ride through the Colorado Rockies that concludes Sept. 25 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near the town of Morrison, where the riders hold a memorial service. The Colorado riders are known as the Muddy Angels.
Steve Berry, a paramedic with Southwest Teller County EMS, joined the national ride in 2006 on the East Coast after the sudden death of his EMS partner. Both were working in Colorado Springs at the time of his partner’s death. “I went through a pretty hard grieving process with that,” he said.
At the suggestion of a friend, Berry took up cycling and joined the ride that started in Boston. “I trained and did it!” he said. “The ride was an amazing healing process. The riders become long-time friends.”
Becky Berry, too, felt a sense of serenity on the memorial ride through the Rockies two years ago, when she rode in honor of an EMT who was killed in the line of duty. “The ride was very emotional for me,” said Berry, who is an EMT with SWTCEMS and an emergency room technician at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
The journey fosters companionship through grief along with a collective dedication to continue the important work done by emergency responders everywhere.
“It sounds like a sad ride but it’s not,” Steve Berry said. “It’s a celebration of these people’s lives. Some just ride for their co-workers.”
The rides begin with introductions and stories of loss of friends, partners and relatives. This year’s participants are from Colorado, Arizona, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
To date in 2021, 150 EMS workers and firefighters have died in the line of duty. “That’s another thing; I don’t think people realize that EMS can be a dangerous job,” he said.
Along the way, the riders are treated like royalty, with barbecues, catered lunches or homemade meals at local fire and EMS stations. “We will have five different air medical helicopters perform flyovers along the way,” Steve said.
In towns where a first responder died in the line of duty, the riders stop for a small ceremony. “We don’t forget those sacrifices,” Steve said. “It’s not just riding bikes, as we go along we try to meet other people’s loss.”
In addition to recognizing the accidents and other traumatic events that have killed firefighters and EMS workers, the ride includes a mental-health component. “We have more EMS people who kill themselves now,” Steve said. “The COVID pandemic has placed a heavy burden on emergency healthcare workers, both physically and mentally — all the more reason to bring awareness of caring for ourselves.”
The Muddy Angels, each with a dog tag for the one who died, took off Sept. 20 from Snowmass. “The first day we give them a false sense of security, from Snowmass to Glenwood,” Becky said. “It’s 45 miles, all downhill.”
From then on, it’s only brutal in some places, such as the ride up Loveland Pass, one of the few actual roads on the memorial ride route. “Ninety percent of the ride is on paved trails,” Steve said. “Colorado is amazing.”
From Glenwood Springs, the riders stop in Vail, Frisco, Idaho Springs and Morrison.
Southwest Teller County EMS, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, American Medical Response, UCHealth LifeLine Air Medical and Flight For Life support the Muddy Angels on the EMS ride through Colorado.