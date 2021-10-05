Married as teenagers, Ruth and Gene “Red” Williams celebrated their 70th anniversary last month with a special dinner out with their son Don, his wife Tina and a few friends.
High-school sweethearts and savvy business partners with mutual respect, the Williams influenced design patterns in homes across the region for decades. Founders of Wms. Bros. Furniture, now Williams Log Cabin Furniture, the couple, although retired, appreciates fine furniture.
“I love Early American,” said Red, the nickname he’s had since childhood. However, his wife still calls him by his given name.
Before opening their business in Woodland Park, the couple spent 15 years in California, where Red learned about the varieties of wood and types of furniture.
They moved to Woodland Park and opened Rampart Range Country Store in 1972 in the home where they live today, a large log cabin on five acres.
“We carried solid wood furniture, country-style, from the eastern part of the United States — New Hampshire and Maine,” he said. “It took us awhile to build a clientele — we’re two miles off the main drag in town.”
In 1981, the couple bought the log building at Fairview and U.S. 24 to open a second location. “We joined the Saddle Club so we’d get our names out there,” Red said.
In 1987, they opened a third location on Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs. “Mike went down and ran that store,” said Red, referring to their late son who died of cancer in December 2009. “Ruth ran the store here, and I ran the one on the highway.”
Eventually, they closed two stores and brought the inventory to the log building on U.S. 24. In 1995, they retired and sold the store to their son, Mike. “He featured furniture of natural aspen logs from Alamosa,” Red said.
As retirees, the Williamses traveled around the country, some of the time as members of the local RV club, the Ute Pass Crickets. “Our goal was to travel in every state,” Red said. Ruth added, “We spent three months with the club in Alaska.”
But the Williams’ lives have been crossed with sorrow. Their son Doug was killed in a motorcycle accident on Ute Pass in 1998, leaving behind his pregnant wife. He was 43. Today, that baby, Josh, is 23.
Eleven years later, Mike died of cancer at the age of 53.
Between hospital visits to be with Mike, Ruth and Red kept the store open. A few months after Mike’s death, they sold the business to his friends and customers, Vicki and Jerry Good.
Today, Ruth and Red count the Goods as close friends who devote time to ensuring their welfare.
The Williams’ son Don visits regularly from his home in Craig. “Losing two sons really slowed us down,” Red said. “We kind of lost heart. We rely on each other.”
Yet they talk of visiting friends and family on the Western Slope, “I’d like to get one more RV in the form of a van, instead of pulling a trailer,” he said. “I’ve had it with hitching time and again.”
Ruth’s not so hot on the idea, however.
In the meantime, they share memories, hold on to their keen interest in furniture trends and follow the news of Woodland Park. For him, there’s always that next Broncos game.
Despite what she describes as ups and downs, Ruth reveals a formula for 70 years of marriage. “We get along but it’s something you have to work at,” said Ruth, who has a beautiful laugh that rings with strength, good humor and wisdom.