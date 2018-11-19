Just weeks before the 2018 budget was to be finalized, Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr, then a councilman, presented 19 pages of new suggested changes. Addressing there suggestions and those of other councilmembers meant that that budget was sent back to the drawing board.
This year, his list of changes filled just one page, which he presented Nov. 13 at what council hopes was the final budget work session for the 2019 budget.
His suggestions included:
• Cutting the Ute Pass Cultural Center staff to one part-time employee, referring all event scheduling for the center and the pavilion to the Parks and Recreation Office in City Hall and having maintenance work done by city Parks, Building and Grounds crews or through a janitorial contract.
• Terminate the city’s Visitor Center contract with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce by Nov. 30. The contract automatically renews on Dec. 1. With the contract terminated, the city manager would issue Requests for Proposals to “freshly define and clarify expectations, deliverables, reporting requirements and community served.” Carr said terminating the contract at this time wound have minimal effect.
• Charge fair market rent to the chamber for the use of Ute Pass Cultural Center office space.
• Suspend the 3 percent merit salary increase funding. Revisit the issue after the salary survey is completed.
Taking the items one at a time, City Manager Darrin Tangeman said it isn’t a good idea to cut the Ute Pass Cultural Center staff when deferred maintenance is just starting and when he has been directed to increase the center’s marketing.
On the Visitor Center, Mayor Neil Levy said now isn’t the time to terminate the chamber’s contract.
Tangeman, who sits on the chamber board as have all previous Woodland Park city managers, said he has already told the board to expect Requests for Proposals to go out this spring. He suggested that the city also research its own proposal to see if the Visitor Center could be run for less in-house. The chamber would also have the opportunity to present a new proposal.
Carr said, the chamber might actually be the best option but he wants proof.
Councilwoman Carrol Harvey asked what the chamber has done that has been so bad. “The only complaints I’ve heard are from council,” she said.
Councilman Noel Sawyer said the chamber website is awful and needs to be updated and Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre mentioned that only chamber members are allowed to place their rack cards in the Visitor Center.
Tangeman said the rack-card issue has already been addressed and Chamber President Debbie Miller has agreed to give the city back $12,000 of its $42,000 contract for last year.
He also said that most small towns allow their chambers of commerce to use a rent-free facility.
As a compromise Harvey asked that the chamber’s contract be renewed quarterly. Carr held out for monthly renewals, an idea rejected by nearly everyone, and LaBarre suggested 6-month renewals.
Tangeman asked that he be given a year to do his job: to send out Requests for Proposals this spring and wait for answers so council could decide the best course. In the meantime, he would also work with the chamber to make improvements, adding that it would help if councilmembers would submit suggestions because, so far, no one has told Miller what problems they see.
On the 3 percent salary issue, Harvey said the council had already reached a consensus to keep those funds in the budget. Carr asserted that consensus didn’t include him. In fact, over the past two years, since Carr was elected, he has opposed all salary increases and has repeatedly insisted that the city already overpays its employees.
It was at this point that Harvey stood up and said, “I quit. I’ve had it.” She gathered her things and walked out of the meeting. She stated in an email later that she would attend city council meetings as usual.
After she walked out, Carr said the 3 percent line-item should be put back in the General Fund.
Several councilmembers said they had already agreed that the money shouldn’t be used until after reviewing the salary survey’s results. On the other hand, Councilwoman Kellie Case said the money should be left where it is. Putting it back into the General Fund would just mean another supplemental appropriation when it came time to use it.
Other councilmembers said they were satisfied with the 2019 budget as it stands.