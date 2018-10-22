Thursday’s regular Woodland Park City Council meeting was canceled for lack of business, but that didn’t mean a night off for council. It gave them another opportunity to look at the 2019 budget.
At this work session they heard from Jon DeVaux, chair of the Woodland Park Planning Commission, on the commissioners’ comprehensive plan priorities for the coming year. Then they went over the City Manager Recommended 2019 budget page by page with City Manager Darrin Tangeman and Finance Director Mike Farina.
The planning commission set the following priorities:
• Continue to pursue additional water resources. This is an on-going process for Utilities/Public Works Director Kip Wiley.
• Find funding to hire a second part-time code enforcement officer.
• Expand outdoor lighting standards to protect the night sky and take advantage of new technology.
• Identify key pedestrian corridors and install new sidewalks. DeVaux specifically mentioned Lake Street near the high school as a safety concern. A related priority is to build “smart streets,” complete with sidewalks, bike lanes and trees.
• Update the city’s noise ordinance.
• Work with the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Main Street to establish more winter events.
• Explore ways to help the public recycle cardboard.
• Continue to evaluate and propose updates and amendments to zoning and subdivision regulations.
Mayor Neil Levy jokingly asked if these were five-year priorities to which DeVaux said, “Aren’t we working on next year’s budget.”
Before introducing the recommended budget, Tangeman introduced Ben Schmidt, the city’s new engineer. By the first of next year, the city hopes to hire an in-house attorney, a step that city officials think will save on contract legal fees.
The total budget for 2019 is projected at $19.3 million, which is $1 million less than last year’s budget. Council was happy to see that this budget includes a 17 percent unrestricted/unassigned fund balance as requested.
The 2018 fund-balance target was 10 percent but projections show that the end of year fund balance reach 13.3 percent.
Councilman Noel Sawyer asked why asking for a 10 percent fund balance in 2018 felt like council was asking for the moon and why getting to 17 percent this year seemed so easy.
Tangeman and Farina assured him that reaching 17 percent wasn’t easy and that growing the fund balance higher in 2020 and beyond will be increasingly more difficult.
The city’s revenues are better than projected in 2018 and could be even better in 2019 but the budget reflects conservative projections all around – lower projected revenues and higher projected expenditures, just to be on the safe side financially.
In 2018, council approved the creation of a Culture and Recreation Fund to handle finances related to the Ute Pass Cultural Center, Parks and Recreation and the Woodland Aquatic Center. In 2019, Lodging Taxes and Conservation Trust grants will each have its own fund.
The Lodging Tax can only be used for beautification, marketing the city and a few other uses that were approved by voters. Conservation Trust funds are primarily from the Colorado Lottery and are managed by the Department of Local Affairs.
The recommended budget is posted on the city website, www.city-woodlandpark.org.
Once all the final budget details are worked out in one or more future work sessions, the proposed budget will be presented in first reading at a city council meeting. Tangeman and Farina hope it can be ready by the Nov. 1 council meeting. The 2019 budget should be approved by mid-December.
Opening a public meeting for one item, Police Chief Miles DeYoung said his department is requesting a $41,680 Peace Officers Mental Health Grant to be used to train officers to handle situations and emergencies involving citizens who have mental-health issues. It would also provide mental-health services and counselling for officers.
Council approved accepting the grant if it is awarded. Levy closed the public meeting and adjourned to executive session to determine positions and strategies for items related to property acquisition that might be subject to negotiations.