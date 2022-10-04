It’s unusual for either the Woodland Park City Council or the Planning Commission to have meetings on a fifth Thursday, but Sept. 29 was an exception as both bodies had special meetings. These meetings even covered the same subject: short-term rentals.
City Council approved extending the moratorium on issuing new STR licenses on initial posting. The second reading and public hearing are scheduled for the Oct. 6 meeting. If approved, the extension will expire in mid-December.
The original moratorium, which was enacted to give the Planning Commission and council time to approve an ordinance legalizing and regulating STRs, was approved in July and will expire in mid-October.
After months of taking surveys and holding public meetings and work sessions, the planning commission put the final touches on the ordinance they recommended for approval to council tentatively on Oct. 20 for initial posting, and public hearing on Nov. 3.
The commissioners discussed a draft of the new ordinance at their Sept. 22 meeting. However, they made so many changes to the language that they continued that meeting to Sept. 29 to give them time to review the new final draft before giving it their final recommendation.
They made one substantial change to the new draft ordinance — they asked City Attorney Nina Williams to add language that would protect owners of the small historic cabins near the city’s downtown from the 250-foot distance required between STR units in urban residential zones.
The owners must be issued new STR business licenses within two months of ordinance’s effective date, and they must keep their licenses active. If the properties change hands or the licenses lapse, they will be subject to the same restriction as any other property owners in urban residential zones.
“We need to recognize that these property owners are preserving these cabins by using them as short-term rentals,” Commissioner Carrol Harvey said. “The cabins are located on such small lots that if we put a 250-foot limitation in place, we’re taking away their reason for preserving the cabins.”
Commissioner Larry Larsen said, “As I see it, we have three options – do nothing, ban STRs outright or get these regulations right.”
With that, the commissioners recommended approval of the new ordinance and it will move on to council.