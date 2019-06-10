Woodland Park City Council is continuing to debate an amendment to the Downtown Development Authority Disposition and Development Agreement.
The dialogue commenced during a June 6 work session prior to the regular council meeting and centered on whether the authority can convey property for a fair market price or if land must be conveyed for a no-cash consideration. City attorney Jason Meyers said the IRS requires the authority to transfer property for no cash to maintain its bond’s tax-exempt status, but there are ways to remediate cash transactions.
Remediation options include selling land to pay off the bond or using sales revenue to make improvements within the authority district.
Authority Treasurer Tanner Coy said if the amendment is allowed to expire in two years, the authority’s property will revert to the city but its debts will stay behind. He called this situation “punitive.”
“We’re extending the agreement because we recognize that previous plans are no longer valid,” said councilwoman Kellie Case
The authority is working to turn Woodland Station — the vacant authority-owned lot downtown — into an event venue. Council members asked the authority to send out requests for proposal to beautify the lot. The authority approved the expenditure of $9,000 for the metal stagecoach to be placed in Woodland Station.
During the comments period, Woodland Park resident Paul Neal said the city is using the wrong zoning standards for considering the Tamarac Village small/tiny-home project. Another resident, John Watson, asked city staff to create a separate zoning code for tiny and small homes.
Council also approved a camping permit for the Woodland Park Saddle Club, which is planning its 63rd Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo June 28-30.
Club representative Marry Jo Larsen received approval for a camping permit for cowboys, security and stock contractors to stay on the rodeo site from June 25-July 2.
Sydney Nelson, 18, the 2019 Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo Queen, spoke about rodeo events, times and tickets. Admission is $22 for a three-day pass; daily passes are $10 for ages 13+, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for those 5 and under. First responders and active military may purchase a day pass for two for $15 with proof of ID. Advance tickets are available at utetrailstampederodeo.com.
“You’ve talked about bringing events to Woodland Park, well this is an event — this is Colorado, this is the West, this is cowboy country,” said Ginger Patrick of Top Hands equestrian rodeo drill team.
Council also filled five positions: Gene Mertlick was reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Richard McVey, Timothy Rhatigan and Patricia Stinner were reappointed to the Utilities Advisory Committee; and Carrol Trader was appointed as an alternate to the Board of Adjustment. The city will continue to advertise for volunteers to fill other board and committee seats.
Council will next meet on Wednesday, June 26, instead of its regularly scheduled Thursday night meeting.
Courier reporter Pat Hill contributed to this report.