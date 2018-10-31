Oct. 23 marked another effort by the Woodland Park City Council to finish up the 2019 budget. Council used a rare Tuesday night work session to come to a consensus on two funding issues, the Community Investment Fund and the Main Street Program.
After some deliberation, council decided to keep the line item for the investment fund at $20,000. Community Investment Fund Review Committee Chairman Darwin Naccarato will present an update on the Community Investment Fund, including possible changes to the committee’s bylaws.
Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr, liaison to the committee, said the group is working on ways to fund “signature events” separately from other nonprofits.
These events include the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade, Oktoberfest, Cruise Above the Clouds, Vino and Notes and Symphony Above the Clouds, all of which usually involve in-kind contributions from the city in form of waived fees, traffic control and use of public facilities.
Ideas about the signature-event concept were bandied about but council decided to delay discussions until Naccarato’s presentation at Thursday’s meeting.
Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre said she didn’t support using taxpayer funds to support nonprofits but Councilman Paul Saunier said Community Investment provides a needed safety net for local seniors.
The Main Street committee requested $30,000 in funding but council decided to set the line item at $15,000 and several suggested that, starting in 2020, Main Street request funding from the Community Investment Fund.
LaBarre brought up concerns about the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It returns to the city’s coffers less than half of the amount of money paid in salaries to employees who run and maintain the center. “That’s bad math,” she said.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said the city hasn’t marketed the center as much as it should. The center is slated for various upgrades that could make the facility more attractive and easier to market, he said.
LaBarre also criticized the Woodland Park Visitors Center, which is located inside the cultural center. The city has a contract with the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce to run the Visitors Center but LaBarre asked that councilmembers consider sending out Requests for Proposals to see if another organization could run it for less money.
Tangeman said there isn’t enough time to send out RFPs and hire a different company before the chamber’s contract comes up for renewal on Dec. 1.
LaBarre also asked if other councilmembers would support conducting a Visitors Center audit. Councilwoman Carrol Harvey gave a decided “No” and only Carr vocally supported the idea.
Chamber President Debbie Miller defended the contract saying that the chamber’s contract provides a many-fold return on the city’s investment in increased sales, lodging and property tax revenues. She will be making her annual Visitors Center presentation at this week’s meeting.