A zoning amendment pertaining to single-family projects in multifamily zones is on hold until November as Woodland Park City Council members try to come to a consensus.
City Planning Director Sally Riley was to have presented the ordinance on first reading at the Oct. 1 council meeting but, with no confidence that the amended zoning codes will be approved as they stand, council decided to table the discussion to its Nov. 5 regular meeting.
This additional time will give the planning staff the ability to incorporate council’s suggestions into the draft ordinance. The Nov. 5 regular council meeting is also two days after the general election, in which Woodland Park voters will choose a seventh council member, thus possibly ending a tendency toward tie votes.
The ordinance, as it stands, would forbid the construction of single-family projects in multifamily zones, unless a developer’s request for a rezoning is approved. Some council members are against a total ban. Some also object to making all multifamily projects conditional uses.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance that would extend the deadline for developer Pete LaBarre to finish parking-lot improvements at his U-Haul facility at 19251 E. U.S. 24. He was to have made the improvements by the end of last year, but a water line that was supposed to be installed under the highway has been delayed.
Council voted 4-1 to set the public hearing on the matter for Oct. 15. Councilman Robert Zuluaga voted no and Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre recused herself.
Also, two city employees were recognized for their longtime service. City Engineer Robyn Brown introduced Fleet Crew Chief Mark Mackel, who has served the city for 25 years. Utilities Director Kip Wiley introduced Larry Watters, who has served the city for 35 years in water and wastewater utilities. Both Mackel and Watters alternate being on-call for emergencies with a third employee.
Colorado Gear Lab is moving to a new location, leaving the 110 Midland Ave, building empty. Owner Pamela Mikesell will soon open a tavern called 110 Reserve and council approved her request for a new tavern liquor license.
Work session: 2021 city budget
After the regular meeting, council adjourned to another budget work session where they looked at the unrestricted fund balance, a freeze to water-tap and usage-fee adjustments, capital projects, the Woodland Aquatic Center, staff budget impact statements and the Main Street Program.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said council had requested that the 2021 budget be flat, with no increase in expenditures over the 2020 budget. However, he said, with the COVID-19-related economic downturn and a loss of $150,000 in revenues, Taxpayer Bill of Rights requirements, a state-mandated-minimum-wage increase, an employee health-insurance-rate increase and other factors, the budget would have to be flat in any case.
The “good news” for the city is that the downturn means money budgeted to be spent in 2020 wasn’t. What isn’t carried over into the 2021 budget will end up in city’s unstructured fund balance for use in case of emergencies. The fund is projected to be at a healthy 26% by the end of 2020.
Tangeman and City Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis said the city can maintain a flat budget for at least one more year without affecting city services and without delaying certain capital projects. One of these projects is a fire-suppression-system installation at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The local fire chief found the problem during a building inspection when the center’s electrical system was upgraded.
Two council members — Zuluaga and Rusty Neal — asked for proof that the system needs an upgrade.
As for water-tap and usage-fees, these are related to the Consumer Price Index and are adjusted every April. Wiley said if the city freezes these rates, there could be large increases in the future when the city plays catch up.
Two recreation facility experts, Matt Hickey and Chris Dopinski, said it’s difficult to compare the Woodland Aquatic Center’s cost recovery to other such facilities unless these provide a complete accounting of what they’re counting as “recovery.” “You could be comparing raisins to watermelons,” Dopinski said. “Your own figures are the most reliable. You should benchmark against yourself.”
That said, both agreed it’s unrealistic for council to set a goal of 80% cost recovery. The best recovery they have seen is 60% for a stand-alone pool. The center’s current recovery rate is 56%.
Regarding the Main Street Program budget, Mayor Val Carr conducted a survey of council members to determine how much they would be willing to budget for the program. Council members’ proposals varied widely, with three proposing $15,000, two proposing $500 and one proposing $0. Carr averaged the proposals and rounded up to $9,200. However, when he asked if council members would settle on that figure, there wasn’t a clear majority.
Council agreed to let Tangeman keep the $15,000 placeholder in the budget for the time being. The draft 2021 budget will be considered on initial posting on Oct. 15. Council must approve a final balanced budget for 2021 by mid-December.