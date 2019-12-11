The Woodland Park Community Singers celebrate the holidays with a concert that includes a story based on Luke: 2 in the Bible. The setting for the “Most Beautiful Story Ever Told,” is a living room where a family listens to their grandfather tell the story of Christmas.
The singers provide the background with song and Scripture. “Three of our songs will ask for audience participation,” said Joy Ward, the group’s director.
The performance, with 30 community singers, includes the Woodland Park High School Madrigals.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in Dickson Auditorium at WPHS. Admission is free.