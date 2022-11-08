When conventional wisdom says that movie theatres are out while streaming service are in, Josh Overton is fighting back.
Owner of Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park, Overton sees beyond the current headwind for the nation’s movie theatres. “During the pandemic, people got used to streaming movies at home,” he said.
On top of the national shutdown of businesses and theatres during the initial months of the pandemic, at the same time, movie producers downgraded the quality of their films. “It was a double-edged sword for local theatres,” Overton said. “If you go back 20-30 years, we’ve never seen anything like it.”
In Woodland Park, movie patrons noticed.
“People were coming in and saying ‘what are these movies? What’s happening with the industry?’” he said. “If you look at the industry, it has been a hard year in terms of box-office hits, a result of the quality of movies.”
If that weren’t bad enough, Overton hit the trifecta of bad luck, he said. “Our air conditioning went out,” he said. “We have a high overhead to keep the place afloat.”
During the shutdown, Overton tried traditional lending to ride out the downturn, but with no success, due to the shaky state of the industry. Nonetheless, he said, he continued to pay his employees, including high-school student, Jordan Ingalsbe.
Last month, Overton asked for help, putting out the message that, without the community, the business will not survive. Subsequently, Overton launched a “gofundme” campaign to raise $60,000 for the business. Within two weeks he’d collected $16,000.
The financial support is coming from business owners as well as people in the community. “The support has been overwhelming, brings tears to my eyes,” he said. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, asking for help.”
To add juice to the promotion, for a $1,000 contribution, Overton offers two years of onscreen marketing for every movie, $7 movie tickets and $7 for a popcorn/soda combo.
Overton is optimistic that the quality of movies will improve as the repercussions of the pandemic dissipate. “In 2023, we’re going to be back to good movies on a regular cycle,” he said.
Overton grew up in Woodland Park, graduating in 2000 from the Woodland Park High School. He and his wife Nicole have two children.
Donations to the campaign are accepted at the Facebook page (facebook.com/GoldHillTheatres), via email at jlo@goldhilltheatres.com and at the Save Our Small Town Theater gofundme page, gofund.me/09cc5982. The movie schedule for the three theatres is also on the Facebook page.