At the age of 29, Jude Ortiz is on the other side of a brain tumor that united a community to give him a sense of peace throughout the traumatic experience.
Ortiz, a 28-year resident of Teller County, began suffering a constant ringing in his left ear in November. “I was losing my hearing, thought I had tendonitis,” he said.
An MRI revealed an acoustic neuroma (a rare non-cancerous tumor) on the left side — a diagnosis he received in a phone call. “At first it was very scary, but after I made it through that, and now that I look back, it wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought it was going to be,” he said.
In his first surgery Jan. 20 at UCHealth Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, surgeons removed half the tumor. This was followed by a second surgery a month later. “They got 90% of the tumor,” Ortiz said, producing photos on his phone of the remaining 10%.
Ortiz chose to leave that 10% in his brain due to the risk of face paralysis. “If they touch that vestibular nerve, there was the possibility of my face being paralyzed,” he said. “I didn’t want that. I want to be able to be able to talk and smile normally.”
Coming up, Ortiz faces one radiation treatment. “Hopefully, that will prevent the tumor from growing,” he said.
Even today, Ortiz does not have some answers about his diagnosis. “The doctors don’t know why an acoustic neuroma pops up, but they think I’ve had it for 16 years,” he said. “I was unaware of it for that whole time until November when my ear was ringing — it sounded like a fan; it was miserable.”
He has permanently lost hearing in his left ear and suffers challenges to his ability to balance. To improve his balance, Ortiz is doing physical therapy at SERC in Woodland Park.
Ortiz is a shop supervisor at Judd’s Glass & Mirror in Woodland Park. While Medicaid paid the bills for the surgery, he was forced to stop working for two months.
To help with expenses, Judd’s office managers Jessica Oriet and Shelly Ripley, started a fundraising campaign. After seeing flyers in City Market, Safeway and Woodland Hardware, people and businesses responded with a flurry of donations.
“The community pitched in, even strangers, and kept my family afloat for three months,” Ortiz said. “I’m very appreciative; Frank and Bernie Vayle gave me a good portion of money; Rod and Susan Conroy (Judd’s former owners) and Ace Electric were very generous,” he said. “It turned out so good; I was able to recover and not stress about money.”
The donations from people all over Teller County covered expenses, groceries, rent, bills and car insurance. “If the community hadn’t helped me out, I would have been in a bad spot. I’m very grateful for that,” Ortiz said.
Today, Ortiz is back at work with no restrictions on his activities.
“The help he received from the community is a testament to who Jude (Ortiz) is,” said Andy Williamson, who recently purchased the business from the Conroys. “Everybody knows Jude because he’s been in the community so long.”
Ortiz and his partner, Hayley Frederick, have a 5-year old daughter, Harmony Ortiz.