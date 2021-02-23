With the death of Val Carr Feb. 16, Woodland Park has lost a mayor who served the city less than a year, after winning the election in April.
For the past two months, Carr suffered the effects of COVID-19, dying while hospitalized for the illness in Colorado Springs.
News of Carr’s death led many people to share their thoughts and memories of the mayor.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mayor Carr. His passion for our community was evident in all he did. He poured all of himself into his role as mayor and worked very hard on the cty’s behalf,” said Michael Lawson, the city’s acting city manager. “We enjoyed the opportunities to see his fun side, too. Some of our best memories are of him singing Christmas carols and handing out Halloween candy in Memorial Park. He will be greatly missed.”
Lawson noted Carr’s willingness to explore new ways to tackle problems and bring creativity to everything he did. “I had only known him for a few months but had begun to really enjoy working with him,” he said. “I will miss the opportunity to collaborate with him.”
In addition to his work with the city, Carr was a board member of the Teller Senior Coalition.
“He was passionate about senior issues, believed the community had a responsibility along with senior services to enable seniors to stay in their homes,” said Kathy Lowry, the coalition’s executive director. “He believed neighbors should help seniors and was always looking for innovative and inclusive ways to energize service to our community’s growing senior population. The Teller Senior Coalition will miss his insight and he will be very hard to replace.”
Carr’s widow, Sherry Carr, asked that any memorial donations be made to Teller Senior Coalition as well as to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
“We are heartbroken to hear about the death of Mayor Carr. He was a man who cared deeply about the people and animals in his community and we are honored that TCRAS has been chosen to be a recipient of donations from people wishing to pay their respects to him,” said Angie Davis, TCRAS executive director. “We will use those donations to continue to care for and support the pets and families in our area, in his honor. We send our thoughts and wishes for healing and peace to his wife, his family, his friends and all that knew him. Our community will feel his loss for a long time.”
Woodland Park Main Street also benefited from Carr’s participation.
“Val has been a part of Main Street over the past four years, serving first as a City Council Liaison and then as a private citizen of the Main Street Board,” said Gail Wingerd, program coordinator. “Val’s service and passion for Main Street and the Woodland Park community will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to his entire family during this difficult time.”
Carr supplemented his civic duties with attendance at city events. “Val has been part of the Nonprofit Cooperative meetings over the years while representing the Mountain Arts Council. Val will be missed in our community and now, there are big shoes to fill. Wishing everyone close to him peace during this difficult time,” said Gayle Gross, Cooperative Facilitator of the group.
Carr was also a member of the Woodland Community Singers.
Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, recalls Carr’s involvement with the Mountain Arts Council in reference to the Community Investment Fund. “Val was instrumental in forming the CIF Committee which assisted the city by processing and reviewing applications for those who applied for the city’s CIF funding. He had such a passion for the arts and, specifically, music,” Miller said.
“If you ever served on a board or committee with Val you might have been privy to hearing him sing. He had a lovely voice. Val and Sherry gave back to their community through a myriad of volunteer opportunities.”
Due to COVID precautions, Carr’s family has said a Celebration of Life will be held later in the year, possibly this summer.