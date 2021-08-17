Over 100 years, as Woodland Park has evolved from a frontier town with a vibrant agricultural sector to a city with an urban vibe, the Woodland Park Community Church has been a staple.
The church celebrates its centennial with a weekend of activities, beginning Saturday with a public event in Memorial Park, and continuing with two worship services Sunday.
Preparing for the celebration, Pastor Kirk Greenstreet, along with Dick Carpenter, who helped write the church constitution in 1980, and Jim Vandermeer, executive pastor, look back on those early days of the church.
At a time when Woodland Park was known for its casinos and gamblers with a thirst for illegal liquor, the Ladies Aid Society decided the place needed a Christian church. Peter Loy, a Woodland Park resident, donated $250 for the members to buy the building at Henrietta and Park streets on March 22, 1921.
Until the 1950s, the congregation relied on itinerant preachers, most of whom arrived on horseback.
The itinerants, known as circuit-riding pastors, served churches between Deckers and Woodland Park and over to Florissant.
By the late ‘50s, the church hired its first full-time pastor, Perry Epley, who served until 1964.
“We had a small motel that generated enough revenue to make ends meet. Woodland Park is a tourist town where the season runs from June through August,” writes Epley’s daughter, Beth Epley, one of several writers who tell the church story in the book, “Our First 100 Years.”
Often, the homeless who came to the church for help would end up at the motel, she writes. “Throughout my childhood, I saw many families pass through. I saw those families gain independence because of the kindness of my parents.”
Among the locals whose influence kept the church going in the early days was Elmo Hammer, who is highlighted in the book: “He was a patient, humble leader who served in many ways including janitor, Sunday School superintendent, teacher, elder, and worship leader. Elmo was a transitional person, leading the church to the contemporary style.”
The late Hammer is the father of Connie Hammer Carpenter, Dick Carpenter’s wife, whose childhood photo is in the book.
Pastor Jeff Townsend led the church from 1992 until 2001. “My first service at Woodland Park Community Church was on June 7, 1992. There was a total of eight souls at the beginning of the service. The second service was better attended. It was clear that if the church was to grow, we needed to plan,” Townsend writes.
The plan led to the 26,000-square-foot building at 800 Valley View Drive, which was dedicated in March 1995.
Over the years, the church expanded its ministry to include Storehouse Ministries, which helps fill gaps in basic needs by offering temporary financial assistance for food, gas cards, meals and counseling, for instance. As well, the church is certified as a Red Cross Shelter during catastrophes.
“When we designed the building, we had no idea how useful it could be,” Carpenter said.
Recently, the pastors and congregation have focused on founding other churches, in St. Paul, Minn., for instance. “That church has been right in the midst of all the George Floyd stuff, helping, serving and cleaning up,” Greenstreet said. “They have been doing amazing work up there.”
“For 100 years, our church has remained non-denominational and independent of other churches but retaining Scripture and being evangelical in its core,” Greenstreet said.