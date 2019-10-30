The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
WOODLAND PARK COFFEE SHOP RAISES FUNDS FOR BREAST CANCER PATIENTS
The Human Bean Drive-Thru coffee shop raised $2,350 Oct. 18 with its Coffee for a Cure promotion. As a result, the owners, Dan and Sara Taylor, donated 100% of the profits that day to the support of breast cancer patients in Teller County. The donations will help fund transportation costs and educational materials about the new mammography technology at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE UPDATES
According to the Roshek Report, 56 homes sold in September in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 21 homes sold, the highest-priced was $735,000; the lowest, $97,000. In Divide, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $510,000; the lowest, $189,000. In Florissant, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $645,000; the lowest, $176,000. In Cripple Creek, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $460,000; the lowest, $68,250. In Ute Pass, of seven homes sold, the highest-priced was $607,000; the lowest, $241,000.
- Written by Pat Hill