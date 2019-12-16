The Woodland Park High School co-ed cheer team brought home a fourth-place trophy from the state competition on Dec. 7 at the Denver Coliseum.
The Panthers, who competed in Class 4A, were one of four teams to qualify for the finals out of the 12 who started the competition on Dec. 6.
“The season definitely started off rocky, but we came together and finished strong,” said senior captain Cassalina Sgro. “We only had one competition prior to state and we didn’t know how the season would turn out. But in the end it was definitely fun.”
The Panthers’ team consisted of seniors Sgro (captain), Ally Russo (captain), CeCe Custer, Hunter Peel and Joey Babin; juniors McKinsey Chase (captain), Jessica Tanis, Libby Evans and Jacob Babin; sophomores Jaylen Nielsen (captain), Emily Garst (captain), Caitlin Lara, Rilea Roy, Lauren Chism, Claire Gilginas and Jordyn Baker; freshmen Emma Kilik, Jenny O’Shea, Morgan Gillespie, Mia Nickelsburg and Kaylie Michael.
Head Coach Wendy Peel was assisted by Nicole Geniesse.
“It was a rough year,” Peel said. “But these kids had goals and they fought through adversity and did better than anyone thought they could.”
Peel added that she was told by Woodland Park principal Kevin Burr that the fourth-place finish was the best ever for a Woodland Park team at state.
The cheer team will perform its routine at an all-school assembly in January.
The team was formed last spring and hosted a cheer camp in June, where it began putting together its 2-minute and 30-second competition routine. Of the 39 kids who were on the team in June, only 21 finished the season. Peel began the season as the assistant coach, but took over the head coaching job in September.
“I wasn’t going to let them down,” Peel said. “They worked so hard.”
The Panthers competed at Cheyenne in early November and walked away feeling dejected.
“We took what the judges said and we changed our routine,” Sgro said.
That wasn’t the last time Woodland Park changed its routine. The Panthers shook things up again three days before state.
“We changed our order, our counts, some stunts and we added tumbling,” said sophomore captain Jaylen Nielsen. “The first time we did a full-out was the day before state. You could tell everybody was stressed, but it bonded us more as a team.”
Nielsen added that the routine was changed a bit the morning of finals. “I am so amazed at how adaptable this team was,” she said.
The Panthers scored 72.083 in the finals, barely finishing behind third-place Pueblo West (72.800).
Thompson Valley won the state title with a score of 88.900. Golden was second (85.033).
“Next year it would be nice to start with one routine and not make so many changes along the way,” junior captain Kinsey Chase said with a laugh.
The Panthers will form their 2020 team next spring.