For years, a contingent of residents in Green Mountain Falls has blamed the City of Woodland Park for Fountain Creek floodwaters that flow downstream.
In a good-neighbor response, Woodland Park officials gave a presentation to the board of trustees March 5 outlining the city’s drainage-improvement projects.
“Thank you for having us tonight; I‘m going to hopefully make drainage a fun topic,” said City Engineer Ben Schmitt.
Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry acknowledged the hard feelings harbored by some residents.
“We as a board have always known how hard Woodland Park has been working with flood-control efforts but it’s really nice for you to come down here,” Newberry said. “I think there’s quite often a misconception about your projects on that end of the creek.”
Mayor Neil Levy replied: “We will always be responsible for those who are downstream and want to do the best we can,” he said. “Sometimes it might not be as great as somebody might want, and we understand that.”
Woodland Park City Manager Darrin Tangeman agreed. “I want to echo the commitment our staff has for our responsibility for everyone downstream from the headwaters,” he said.
In 1990, Colorado developed a permit program for cities with a population of more than 100,000 that mandated stormwater requirements to include monitoring construction activity on 5 acres or more. “We’re below 100,000, but Woodland Park adopted the program; as a result, the city installed a series of detention ponds that prevent excess runoff and cleans the water for everybody downstream,” Schmitt said.
With 62 public and private detention facilities, the public works department has a designated drainage monitoring crew, Schmitt said.
The headwaters of Fountain Creek begin behind the gas station at the junction of U.S. Highway 24 and Colorado 67. “The creek doesn’t really surface until it’s behind Bergstrom Park, Woodland Station,” said Kip Wiley, director of public works and utilities. “From Woodland Station all the way down to Safeway has been improved. Everything within the city limits has been improved.”
Woodland Park is on the divide between the South Platte River and the Arkansas Basin. As a result, the city maintains drainage on both.
To stay on top of drainage issues, the city charges residents fees for stormwater impacts. “We also charge residential customers, an addition to the water/wastewater bills, $2 a month to pay for drainage maintenance,” Wiley said.
While praising the efforts of the city, Mayor Pro Tem Tyler Stevens asked for further clarification from the board to share with residents who continue to say Woodland Park is paving everything.
“There is more paving, but we try to implement low impact development — where to plant trees, along with landscaping and building underground detention ponds under parking lots,” Wiley said.
Developers of new projects, including remodeling of an older building, must also submit a drainage plan. “We are going to have a good stormwater system where everything is managed on site,” Schmitt said.