While members of the UFCW Local 7 prepare to vote on whether or not to go on strike, the outcome doesn’t affect the people who work at City Market.
“It’s business as usual in Woodland Park — there’s no interruption with this process,” said Adam Williamson, spokesperson for The Kroger Co., which owns King Soopers and City Market.
While some employees of the City Market chain of stores in Colorado do belong to the union, workers in Woodland Park do not. “It’s a union-free store,” Williamson said.
According to a press release from Evan Yeats, spokesperson for the union, the Kroger Co., is the largest traditional grocery retailer in America with more than $122 billion in sales last year.
In Colorado, both chains are leaders in grocery sales, with 47 percent of the grocery sales in the state, states the release. “Despite that success, King Soopers and City Market are trying to eviscerate the ability of their employees to care for themselves and their families,” Yeats states in the release.
If the union accepts the proposals from Kroger, half of the 12,000 union employees would not get raises in the next three years while the benefits would decrease and costs for health care would increase.
Yeats added that the concession would result in reduced income for more than 10,000 Colorado seniors, and courtesy clerks would not receive pay raises or equal access to health care.
With a new contract, the company would offer fewer full time jobs and fewer hours for part, Yeats also stated in the release.
According to Williamson, with Kroger, the total compensation package, which includes healthcare, vacations and retirement, is comparable between union and union-free employees.