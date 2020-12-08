1. Kellie Case, city councilor: “She is probably one of the strongest minds in local government finance, one of the few people who truly understand government finance in this community. She has not been a rubber stamp for staff. But she understands the operational limitations and constraints that we have. When she hears new ideas from our community, she is willing to potentially change her mind, for the betterment of the community.”
2. Hilary LaBarre, councilor: “She has an independent mind. Early on, there were people who tried to pressure her to make certain decisions for special interests in the community and I was incredibly appreciative that she made decisions based on data and information vs. just being pressured.”
3. Rusty Neal, councilor: “He is probably the most intellectual member of council. He is incredibly data-driven, makes sure we get the most out of the resources we have. Of any person on city council he makes the strongest effort to go out and get public input on issues, more than I’ve seen in a long time.”
4. Robert Zuluaga, councilor: “I appreciate his inquisitiveness There are issues he finds to be incredibly important, relevant issues that he is engaged in on behalf of the community. It’s hard to build consensus when your city council is so divided.”
5. Jim Pfaff, councilor: “I appreciate his perspective on legislative changes that occur at the state level that impact our government and he has been a strong supporter of our law enforcement.”
6. Mayor Val Carr: “He has made an effort in the last few months to consider staff input in his policy discussions and deliberations. I appreciate the difficulty he’s had to endure to manage a divided city council. And I appreciate that in the last few months his increasing willingness to listen.”
In addition, Tangeman highlighted the work of a few Woodland Park leaders.
1. Steve Woolf, former superintendent of the Woodland Park School District: “He’s got an incredible heart and is a great person; I don’t want to get into his trouble.” (Last week, Woolf and the WPSD board of education reached a separation agreement. (See related story on Page 1.)
2. Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce: “We don’t always see eye-to-eye, but I feel that she puts a heck of a lot of time, effort and resources into trying to improve this community.”
3. Laurie Glauth and Gail Wingerd, chair and program manager of the Main Street board, respectively: “Two people who are incredibly supportive and collaborative with the city’s efforts to improve our downtown. They have the right vision and heart and don’t have special interests trying to drive them in a specific direction — they just care about our businesses.”
4. Teller County commission chair Marc Dettenrieder: “He has been one of the more rational and considerate county commissioners I’ve seen and I appreciate his leadership over the last year. He’s also been willing to listen, deliberate and discuss some concerns.”
5. Carrol Harvey, former mayor pro tem: “Carrol is a strong leader who has a vision for this community. She always seeks the truth and expects the same of her colleagues.”
6. Noel Sawyer, former council member: “If he were on council today he would be one of the individuals pushing city council to think about some of the most critical issues in the next two years. (Sawyer resigned immediately after the election April 7).
7. Paul Saunier, former council member: “He had the best sense of humor I’ve seen on a city council member. He had the strongest heart for the safety of our community, always wanted to do what was right. I appreciated the fact that he pushed us in that direction and held us accountable.”