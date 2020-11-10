The first item on the Nov. 5 Woodland Park City Council meeting was “Swearing in of newly elected council member,” but that didn’t happen.
Council and staff decided to wait until the election results are certified by the county, though there is no doubt that Stephanie Alfieri won. Alfieri had 2,159 votes to Don Dezellem’s 616 votes and Catherine Nakai’s 1,963 votes.
Even if all of the approximately 135 votes left to be counted went to a different candidate, Alfieri still has enough votes to prevail, City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said. She will be sworn in at the Nov. 19 meeting.
“I’m really proud of Woodland Park voters,” Leclercq said. “In April they returned 2,250 ballots. This time they returned 4,738 ballots for a 78% rate of return.”
In other business, City Manager Darrin Tangeman announced that he has turned in his letter of resignation and is moving on. He said he will have more to say about his future during the council meetings before his last day on Dec. 11.
He thanked the citizens of Woodland Park and asked everyone to have a safe and happy Veterans Day. “Thank you for your service,” he said.
At the suggestion of city resident Linda Evans, council honored Woodland Park native Clint Vahsholtz for winning the King of the Mountain title in the 98th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in August. He is the first American to win the overall title since David Donner won it in 2005.
Driving a modified 2013 Ford Open, he finished the 12.45-mile course in 9 minutes, 35.490 seconds, completing the 156 turns at an average speed of 125 miles per hour. Less than 2 seconds separated the top four finishers, including two other King of the Mountain winners.
Mayor Val Carr presented Vahsholtz with a city challenge coin. Vahsholtz thanked his family, his crew, Woodland Park residents and Jesus for his win.
Additionally, Council went over the parts of the 2021 budget leftover from a Oct. 21 special meeting. The final draft, incorporating appropriate changes suggested by council, will be presented as an ordinance on initial posting, probably at the next meeting, for final approval in December. Draft budgets are posted on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org.
Council also approved two ordinances on initial posting. The first amends zoning definitions and codes pertaining to single-family projects in multifamily zones. The second amends business license fees. Council will consider both ordinances in public hearings on Nov. 19.
Tangeman is encouraging Woodland Park business and nonprofit owners and residents affected by the COVID-19 crisis to seek reimbursement from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for COVID-19-related expenses. The deadline to apply is Nov. 16. The fund is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was approved by Congress earlier this year.
So far, applicants have received more than $356,000 in the first two iterations of the program. The city received a $201,300 reimbursement and there remains about $171,000 to disburse.
Tangeman said the state and federal government have changed the rules so that money not reimbursed by the end of the year will not be retracted by the state. It can now be used to reimburse COVID-19 costs incurred by public-safety organizations.
“There’s a $500 residents’ reimbursement and I encourage residents to apply,” he said.
“The money is waiting so you might as well go for it.”
Applications are available on the city website.