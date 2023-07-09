Woodland Park City Manager Patrick Lawson announced his resignation at the city council’s July 6 meeting.

His last day will be Aug. 4.

The resignation comes less than two months after Lawson was given authority to make local emergency declarations.

Among his duties, Lawson served as the city council’s chief advisor, recruited and hired city employees and prepared and administered the city budget.

According to the Woodland park website, “the City Manager is the administrative head of the municipal governmental functions. He is responsible to the City Council for the proper administration and execution of affairs of the City’s operations in order to preserve and protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Woodland Park.”

Lawson began working for Woodland Park on Oct. 19, 2020 as the assistant city manager. He was appointed acting city manager effective Dec. 12, 2020 after the resignation of Darrin Tangeman.

Lawson became the permanent city manager on April 28, 2021.

Prior to his stint with Woodland Park, Lawson worked for the City of San Diego as a management analyst, and then with the City of Aurora for over 12 years in various roles including manager of citywide special projects, interim community development manager, interim city clerk, finance and budget program manager and finance and budget program administrator.