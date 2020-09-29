As the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic continue, the City of Woodland Park is in a financial holding pattern.
Three weeks before the council is scheduled to review the proposed $11 million budget on Oct. 15, City Manager Darrin Tangeman offered a preview of the year to come.
With fewer people flying and filling up gas tanks, revenue from the Highway Users Tax Fund is expected to be down by 50%. Tangeman said he expects a significant drop in the severance tax distribution. Combine those with flat property-tax revenue and a 2% increase in inflation and the pattern is shaky. “We can’t continue to do this; otherwise it will be impossible to provide services at the current level,” Tangeman said. “If we do this two years in a row, we’ll start losing employees, our services will be degraded.”
However, there is a bright spot in the financial picture. “For July our sales tax was 5.8% above the prediction of 3.2%,” he said. “That’s good.”
Yet the city’s future needs are significant, with such items as a new HVAC system in the police department and a fire suppression system at Ute Pass Cultural Center. Other priorities are upgrades to sidewalks to comply with ADA regulations while expanding the cemetery and completing the comprehensive plan, a visioning process.
“The comp plan is about engaging the community It is the best opportunity for our council to get input from the citizens,” Tangeman said. “And it only happens once every 10 years. That’s why it’s important.”
When it comes to the city’s ongoing debt, Tangeman sees value in debt, within limits. “I think we have a misperception about debt. I think most on the council have been drawn into the (nationally-known financial advisor, author and TV show host) Dave Ramsey-approach to government budgeting, that cash funding is the only way to go,” he said. “Sometimes debt is better than cash funding.”
In arguing for limited debt, Tangeman highlighted Woodland Aquatic Center and renovations of Memorial Park. “These are fantastic projects and are an asset to our community,” he said.
Sometimes paying off debt can be a toss-up. “But the debt also prevents us from addressing other priorities,” he said. “You have to have skilled finance people who understand inflationary risk when they’re making decisions.”
Paying cash can be expensive, he added. “You can’t listen to Dave Ramsey about debt every time,” Tangeman said. “There are certainly times where you can save your community up to $500,000 on a project for 15 to 20 years if you finance versus cash fund it.”
Road projects, too, may have to be financed, Tangeman noted. “There’s misconception about this as well. Safety of our community is also aligned with our roads and our drainage,” he said. “You have to address these infrastructure issues before they get worse.”
Yet there are looming issues for the council. “There are two big things, to implement a reliever route so that we can take back our downtown, make it a walkable community where people want to come and enjoy our local businesses and the environment we live in,” he said. “That is generally the take that council has on debt. Some are more aggressive on debt than others. The flat budget will have an impact.”
Pandemic or not, the city of Woodland Park has a financial ace in the hole. “The reason we have weathered emergencies such as the recession is that we have such a high density of grocery stores in Woodland Park,” he said. “We have people coming from all over Teller, Park and El Paso counties to purchase groceries and supplies in Woodland Park.”
Groceries are included in the city’s 4.09% sales tax. “If we didn’t have a sales tax on food, our city would be in a really bad position. There is some debate on sales tax on food,” he said. “If we were to remove that tax the city couldn’t function. The tax is over $2.5 million of our revenues and an incredibly important part of our fiscal environment.”
However, he said, it’s not all doom-and-gloom, despite the restrictions of the pandemic. “The city is not in dire straits. My responsibility as city manager is to brief city council on the fiscal health of the city and make recommendations,” Tangeman said. “It’s a tough budget.”