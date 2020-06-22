An ethics complaint filed last month by City Manager Darrin Tangeman cites actions taken by Woodland Park Main Street members “that clearly violated Woodland Park Main Street’s Bylaws, Code of Conduct, and Conflict of Interest agreements.”
At issue is a Downtown Development Authority resolution recommending that the city reinstate the State Tax Vendor’s fee and eliminate the business license fee.
Tangeman’s complaint cites actions taken by Bob Carlsen, Jan Wilson and Stephanie Alfieri at the May 11 board meeting “that clearly violated Woodland Park Main Street’s Bylaws, Code of Conduct, and Conflict of Interest agreements.”
The request to support the DDA’s position was not on the agenda for the May 11 meeting, he said. The Woodland Park Main Street bylaws mandate that adding an agenda item requires 48 hours notice, Tangeman stated in the complaint.
“Evidence of these violations have been recorded via Zoom and cannot be refuted,” he added.
Tangeman said the three made no attempt to consider the City or Woodland Park School District’s position and/or moderated their position to find a balanced solution.
His complaint highlights Woodland Park Main Street’s code of conduct: “Be honest in all of our dealings with each other, the City, our organizational partners, our consultants and other contractors, and the public — and expect the same from them.”
At the May 18 Woodland Park Main Street board meeting, Carlsen resigned just minutes ahead of a vote to remove Wilson and Alfieri from the board.
Carlsen wrote a letter to the editor published in the May 27 edition of The Courier supporting the DDA’s recommendation. His letter took issue with Tangeman’s May 13 monthly “City Above the Clouds” column in the newspaper.
Laurie Glauth, Woodland Park Main Street board chairperson, stated in a May 21 letter to Mayor Val Carr and Woodland Park City Council that Carlsen, Wilson and Alfieri were no longer Main Street board members.
“We value our relationship with all our partners and are committed to moving forward and building partnerships as outlined in our (Memorandum of Understanding) with the City,” Glauth stated.
Woodland Park Main Street is supported by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help the community revitalize its economy, with a focus on historic preservation. As well, the City of Woodland Park helps fund the organization with $15,000 a year.
In the meantime, the Main Street board on June 12 sent a letter to the DDA board, and emailed a copy to The Courier.
“We do not support your resolution,” states the letter.
“After consulting with DOLA (Colorado Department of Local Affairs) and reviewing our bylaws along with the Main Street mission, it became clear to us that your resolution was not consistent with our mission. Main Street organizations do not lobby, take positions, or get involved in taxation issues. Nor is it in Main Street’s purview to attempt to influence internal procedural/policy issues within a municipality.”
The letter highlights the split within the nine-member Woodland Park Main Street board. “This led to inappropriate actions resulting in violations of our bylaws,” the letter states. “The three board members (Carlsen, Wilson and Alfieri) violated the board’s code of conduct/ethics and puts the Memorandum of Understanding with the city as well as DOLA in jeopardy.”
The last paragraph of the letter from the Main Street Board to the DDA goes a step further. “Our goal is to preserve WPMS as a viable organization consistent with our governance model and governing documents. Woodland Park businesses deserve a forward-looking, forward-acting, and community-minded Main Street organization, and we are committed to ensuring collaboration with our partners now and in the future.”
The letter was signed by Glauth and board members Renee Bunting, Lynn Jones, Nikki Parsons, Karin Hollohan and Chad Douglas.