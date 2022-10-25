WOODLAND PARK • Most of the Oct. 20 City Council meeting was taken up with debates and public comment on the short-term rentals ordinance recommended for approval by the Woodland Park Planning Commission in late September.
The first few public comments and a suggestion by City Attorney Nina Williams caused councilmen David Ott and Frank Connors to walk out in protest.
At an Oct. 6 work session, council asked Williams to write an alternative ordinance with several amendments, including prohibiting STRs in residential zones. But after giving the request some thought, Williams instead created a list of possible first-reading amendments.
She told council that if she had created an alternative ordinance, the planning commission would have had to review it, essentially starting the process over.
Williams said council could approve Ordinance 1431 as presented on first reading and amend it at the public hearing, approve the ordinance with amendments on initial posting, table the first reading to the Nov. 3 meeting or kill it and start over.
Ott wanted to table the ordinance without presenting it in first reading and allow those who wanted to comment on the ordinance that evening to do so during public comment on items not on the agenda. His request failed and the presentation proceeded.
When an ordinance is presented on initial posting, public comment is allowed but usually not taken. Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case, who led the meeting in Mayor Hilary LaBarre’s absence, allowed the 36 people who signed up to take their turns commenting.
When each person spoke about the proposed amendments, Ott tried to stop them, saying that the amendments hadn’t been formally presented. Williams said, however, if public comment is being allowed during an initial posting, it’s only fair to let people speak about both the “Planning Commission Ordinance” and the amendments that were suggested in the public work session.
With Ott interrupting her multiple times, Williams continued trying to explain that she asked council not to hold the Oct. 6 work session but, since it did, the public could comment on what they heard.
At this point, Ott and Connors walked out and Case called a five-minute recess to restore order.
With only four council members remaining, the rest of meeting went smoothly.
Resident Dave Brown and several other speakers thanked the remaining council members for doing their jobs and listening.
A few speakers were opposed to allowing STRs in residential zones, calling it an “STR invasion” and a violation of city zoning regulations.
“A lot of people believe they should be allowed to do whatever they want with their properties, but you wouldn’t … target shoot in your backyard,” Mac McVicker said. “We need rules.”
Most of the speakers were STR owners who opposed prohibiting them in residential areas. No one was against reasonable regulations and good-neighbor policies.
Many speakers said the amendments would force them to sell their properties and move or possibly file for bankruptcy.
“(Approving these amendments) is cruel when the economy is so iffy,” Lisa Page said. “Buying a house is a big deal. … and turning (STRs) into long-term rentals doesn’t mean you’re going to have good neighbors.”
“This is a cruel thing to do to the people who participated in the process,” STR-owner Jamie Travis said. “Please approve the planning commission ordinance. They did their job and listened.”
Several speakers brought up the economic impact the amendments would have on the city and those whose businesses revolve around STRs — cleaning and maintenance companies and property managers, for example.
Former Planning Commissioner Al Bunge said concerns about STR tenants behaving badly are overblown. “People don’t come to Woodland Park, where the streets close down at 9 p.m., to party,” he said, adding that he has a lot more problems with his long-term renters.
“You want to go from a drive-through community to a drive-to community,” Craig Killian said. “Where are all these tourists going to stay? …STRs provide a service and give the average Joe a chance at making some passive income.”
Rachel Burns said turning her home into an STR has allowed her to keep her home in Woodland Park and help her out-of-state relatives. “Please stick with planning commission’s ordinance,” she said.
Finally, after Case closed the public comments and apologized for Ott and Connors’ conduct, councilmembers voted to table the ordinance on first reading to the Nov. 3 meeting.
Councilmen Robert Zuluaga and Rusty Neal said they had a lot to digest and needed more time to think about the comments they heard.
Before the regular meeting, council heard a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget from City Manager Michael Lawson, Finance Director Aaron Vassalotti and Operations Director Kip Wiley.
There will be a budget workshop before the Nov. 3 regular meeting. If all goes well, the budget ordinance will be presented on initial posting on Nov. 17 and for second reading and public hearing on Dec. 1.
The entire proposed budget is available on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org, under the departments/finance department link.
Council also recognized Woodland Aquatic Center Manager Brady Warner for earning the Colorado Parks & Recreation Association Aquatics Professional of the year.