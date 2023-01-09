As Woodland Park’s first official Military Liaison, City Councilman Frank Connors is working hard to make sure he isn’t the last.
When he was first appointed as military liaison in April, Connors created a job description. His notes state the new position:
- Establishes collaborative partnerships with military commanders and local commands.
- Coordinates efforts to preserve and enhance existing military partnerships.
- Coordinates endeavors specifically for veterans.
- Promotes and discover all economic development activities between the city and local military services.
- Promotes city jobs among veterans and military retirees.
Besides a recent the 4th Infantry Division Holiday Ball and 105th Birthday Event, which Connors attended with his wife, Jenny, he has attended many other military functions on behalf of the city, including change of command ceremonies and other functions.
“Just this morning (Dec. 16) I met with (U.S. Army) Garrison Commander Col. (Sean) Brown, who was in Woodland Park with his staff meeting with county officials,” Connors said.
He described a garrison commander as almost the same as a mayor. He does everything a mayor does to run a city, he said.
“We go to these events to promote Woodland Park and offer city jobs to retirees,” he said. “They serve in our police department, fire departments and other city departments. They teach in our schools.”
The city already has some relationships with Fort Carson, such as emergency response memorandums of understanding and training opportunities.
“The walk and ride in our parades,” he said. “We would love for them to send busloads of family members to Woodland Park to enjoy our amenities for the day like they do for other cities. There are so many opportunities when we work together.”
Connors has started with the Army at Fort Carson because they have the biggest presence, but he hopes soon to begin working with other local military establishments.
“This is something we’ve needed for a long time,” he said. “This will provide a huge benefit for the city. I want to leave a structure others can build on when I’m not serving on council anymore.”
Connors served as a U.S. Navy diver for 20 years and another 20 years in the oil fields, which he said explains why he is now so far from the ocean. He is also a member of Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.