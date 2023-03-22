Verizon Wireless is facing some resistance to its proposed solution to Woodland Park’s connectivity problems.

The company has requested a special use permit to build a temporary communication facility – a tower that is roughly 60 feet tall – in the parking lot of City Hall to provide service to the Woodland Park area. However, a brouhaha erupted at the March 16 city council meeting over the way that Verizon wants to do this.

Woodland Park Senior Planner C.J. Gates made the presentation for Ordinance No. 1441 to grant Verizon a special use permit to build the temporary communication facility. This lite site is designed to bridge the service gap, especially during the busy summer season, until a macro facility can be built at the Woodland Park Aquatic Center.

However, not all Woodland Park residents are rolling out the welcome mat for the telecom giant. And while city council ultimately decided to follow the city’s recommendation and planning commission’s lead to approve the ordinance, it didn’t come easily.

Chief among the concerns is Verizon’s desire to install power and telecommunication fiber lines above ground where they would lay on the ground surface. Another worry is the architectural design of the facility, including the addition of a temporary chain-link fence to secure the site.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission on Feb. 9 voted unanimously to recommend the city council approve Verizon’s application for a special use permit, subject to certain conditions. Among those were requirements that the facility complies with city specifications, the site’s appearance takes on a natural earth color and fencing provides opaque screening of the installation.

Verizon’s Kelly Harrison was present at the meeting. She argued that the city’s own specifications allow for telecom service lines to be above ground on a temporary basis for up to three months. Verizon wants to run the lines above ground initially because otherwise, they would likely miss an early summer deployment if they had to bury the utilities first.

To install the wires underground, the company must secure National Environmental Policy Act approvals, which could take months. With the city’s busy summer season drawing near, this would not be ideal from a service standpoint. Harrison proposed initially installing an above-ground utility run and then returning to the site once the NEPA is granted to bury the lines.

Councilmember Rusty Neal shared his position, reminding his peers that it was county commissioners that approached Verizon in the first place to add this in the name of public health and safety. He’d like to see the site built as quickly and cheaply as possible. On the other hand, Commissioner Robert Zuluaga believes it is a health issue to have the lines above ground.

Mayor Hilary LaBarre recommended that City Council approve the ordinance as staff advised, saying they’re the experts for the community.

A motion was made to approve the ordinance following along with city requirements, and it passed unanimously. The special use permit will expire on Dec. 31, 2024, at which time Verizon could pursue an extension.