The Woodland Park City Council and Woodland Park School District Board of Education held a joint work session Sept. 25 to discuss the status of the 1.09% sales tax passed in 2016.
School Board President Beth Huber opened the discussion with an explanation of public school finance. Board members Dr. Gwynne Dawdy and Nancy Lecky shared how the idea of the sales tax, campaign and implementation developed in 2015-16.
WPSD Director of Business Services Brian Gustafson shared information on how the school district has allocated and utilized sales tax money, including increasing staff compensation, updating technology, adding innovative programing, providing career preparation, maintaining school facilities, and addressing safety and security needs.
The meeting, open to the public, lasted more than two hours and included Q-and-A and discussion about improving communication and future collaboration between the district and the city.
Mayor Neil Levy said council will take the information provided and discuss further. A statement was made by City Council that they have no interest in eliminating the sales tax at this time.