Woodland Park City Council and staff have been working on ways to get almost $675,000 in COVID-19-related reimbursements into the hands of qualifying citizens. The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and is distributed by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
Two plans took center stage at the Aug. 6 city council meeting, one by Councilman Jim Pfaff and the other by Mayor Val Carr.
Pfaff suggested that $300,000 be set aside for businesses that pay sales taxes and that each reimbursement is based on a percentage of sales taxes city records show the business would have paid if the state hadn’t issued a shutdown order.
Other non-taxpaying business owners would apply for reimbursements through an allocation of $100,000. Residents would receive reimbursements out of another $100,000 allocation. The City would have a $175,000 piece of the reimbursement pie.
Pfaff’s plan would eliminate the need for many people to fill out applications and he would use the residential allocation to give all water customers an equal reimbursement. Except for restaurants, essential businesses, which didn’t close, would not be eligible for reimbursements.
He said he was looking for fairness, simplicity and objectivity when devising his plan. Pfaff acknowledged that there isn’t enough money in the fund to make anyone whole and that getting the money into the hands of citizens will help everyone by boosting the local economy.
The first vote on accepting Pfaff’s plan “as written” ended in a tie. After suspending the resolution that makes a tie vote an automatic tabling, Pfaff made a second motion that was even less palatable. It failed on a vote of four to two.
“I agree with you in principle but you keep saying ‘as written,’” Councilman Rusty Neal said. “That eliminates our ability to hone in on the process.”
“I have made a second motion and received suggestions without clarity,” Pfaff said. “Until I get clarity, I will continue to make motions. I’ve proposed a simple solution for the limited amount of money we have. The only clarity I see is that some council members want to keep dickering around on this.”
Carr’s plan involved collecting applications to determine how many people will apply and how many employees work for local small businesses. Council approved a business/nonprofit application and a residential application.
DOLA will be meeting in two weeks to field questions and approve applications and programs.
For a council meeting to continue past 11 p.m. council would have to vote on extending the time. Because that deadline was looming, council decided to table several agenda items.
They approved an ordinance on initial posting and an ordinance on second reading and public hearing. The first was a request to vacate a public utility easement on Village Terrace. The second adds the CVRF money to General Fund expenditures and was approved by a vote of 5-1, with Pfaff voting no.
Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing the National Popular Vote Compact, which will appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
“This is the worst proposal in history,” Pfaff said. “It gets rid of the ability for states to set their own voting laws. … it would allow California to tell Colorado how to vote.”
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said the country’s founders were wise in how they set up the electoral college, creating a balance between the voices of the states and voices of the people.
Additionally, City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said prospective council candidates should pick up their petitions. These will be due Aug. 24 for certification for the Nov. 3 election.
Also, Planning Director Sally Riley asked for a consensus to allow the city to work with the Colorado Water Conservation Board to remap local flood plains. “This would bring us up to date with existing conditions,” she said. “It would be exorbitantly expensive if we did this on our own. By working together, we would have zero cost and a few dozen hours of staff time for two employees over next three years.
Zuluaga and Neal both wanted time to review the proposal. However, there is an Aug. 19 deadline so council would have to schedule a special meeting after an executive session in the coming week.