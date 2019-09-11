Woodland Park City Council’s second goals and objectives work session kicked off on Sept. 5 with a look at phase three of the city’s compensation plan.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman explained that phases one and two brought city salaries up to the minimum for each grade at a cost of $289,000. Phase three will pull the more experienced employees into the middle of their pay grade and get all employees caught up to where they should be at an additional cost of about $325,000, depending on the cost of the city’s 2020 healthcare package.
Once salaries are caught up, the city can go back to its regular compensation process. Without phase three, employee salaries will again fall behind.
City department heads compiled a list of top priorities for the 2020 budget. In the time allotted for the work session, Tangeman had time to read the top seven.
Topping the list is new servers to replace the city’s 12-year-old equipment at a cost of about $95,000. Currently much of the city’s data is stored in the cloud. In-house servers would increase security and improve speed and continuity. The new servers would be stored in two locations: city hall and the police department. Police data would be partitioned from other city data for security.
The second priority discussed is improved security at city hall at a cost of about $30,000. A security system would allow public access while also protecting staff and city assets. “We would lock down restricted areas and fix the weaknesses,” Tangeman said.
Also on the list: replacing trucks in the Parks, Buildings and Grounds departments. One 2007 pickup truck would be replaced with a 15-passenger van while the other would be replaced with another pickup truck. The older vehicles would be auctioned off.
Council also discussed buying a $9,000 fleet-scanning tool so that city mechanics can diagnose problems with vehicles and heavy equipment and make repairs in-house.
Another priority mentioned is the city’s Comprehensive Plan 10-year update and a complete zoning code review. This process will cost about $100,000; $50,000 would be a line item in the city budget and the rest would be funded by a Department of Local Affairs grant. Part of the cost would go to hiring a consultant and the much of the rest would pay for staff time.
Councilman Paul Saunier asked why the city needs a consultant for this project when it typically makes plans using city staff. Planning Director Sally Riley explained that the Comprehensive Plan is long-range and sets the aspirations of the city for the next 10 years. It also looks at land