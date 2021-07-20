Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri resigned from the Woodland Park City Council after the July 1 meeting and then rescinded her resignation when she realized that it would trigger a $20,000 special election.
Her resignation would leave three vacancies on council. The city charter allows two appointed positions on council without a special election but not a third appointment.
Alfieri said she suffered an accident just before the July 1 meeting and then caught a vicious cold-like illness. She thanked other council members, city staff and the citizens for their support.
On July 15, council decided to fill one of the current vacant council seats to keep from triggering an election if any council member leaves.
Acting Mayor Hillary LaBarre said the city charter allows council to appoint someone to a seat on council whenever necessary.
“We advertise to fill vacancies but it isn’t required,” LaBarre said. “We could even appoint someone right off the street.”
Alfieri won her seat on council in a special election during the 2020 General Election. At the last meeting, LaBarre briefly floated an idea to appoint the candidate who came in second to Alfieri in that election if a new council member is needed.
That candidate was Catherine Nakai.
Council voted 3-2 to appoint Nakai, with Councilman Robert Zuluaga and Alfieri voting no. Nakai was sworn in by City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq and took her seat.
During public comment, Elijah Murphy, who owns the Historic Ute Inn and serves on the Downtown Development Authority Board, objected to Nakai’s appointment to council and to the appointment of Tony Perry and Arden Weatherford to the Downtown Development Authority at the July 1 meeting.
Murphy said council went into an executive session July 1 to discuss a possible conflict of interest among the authority board candidates — which he said was an illegal reason to go into executive session, according to the law.
“You made the appointment after an illegal executive session,” he said. “This doesn’t meet the letter or the spirit of the state sunshine laws. The people were denied a voice – no public comment was allowed and there were no public interviews. Council moved to appoint without discussion as if the decision had already been made. …The public should reject this whole thing.”
Also during public comment, Woodland Park School District RE-2’s new superintendent, Mathew Neal, introduced himself and said he is looking forward to partnering with council. He’s been on the job for eight days and is trying to get up to speed before school starts next month, he said.
In other business, council confirmed the hiring of Aaron Vassalotti as the city’s new treasurer and finance director. Vassalotti, a native of Palm Beach County, Fla., will be taking up his position with the city in mid-August.
Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Executive Director Andy Gunning gave the organization’s first report since COVID-19 shut down everything in March 2020. He described the council of government’s departments, programs and master plans for coming years. The organization works with 13 municipalities in three counties — El Paso, Teller and Park.
While the Woodland Park council tends to focus on the Council of Government’s transportation goals and initiatives, the organization also administers Area Agency on Aging federal programs, conducts Military and Environmental Quality Planning and performs Legislative Advocacy.
Gunning briefly spoke about Senate Bill 21-260, which was approved this year by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis. It creates “new sources of dedicated funding and new state enterprises to preserve, improve, and expand existing transportation infrastructure, develop the modernized infrastructure needed to support the widespread adoption of electric motor vehicles, and mitigate environmental and health impacts of transportation system use …”
One of the proposals covered in the law is the creation of a Front Range Passenger Rail Service. Gunning didn’t have any details about where the rails would start and end and which parts of the rail will be phased in first.
Also, Council approved an ordinance accepting one water share from the Twin Lakes Reservoir at a cost of $43,500. Because water shares are considered “Real Property,” the city can only accept such property by ordinance.
Additionally, Council approved a camping permit requested by Kim Packham and the Ute Pass Saddle Club Inc. for the Aug. 16-23 Woodland Park Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show special event at 19250 E. US 24. This is the show’s 11th year in Woodland Park.
City Manager Michael Lawson announced that the city is the recipient of a Restart Destination grant funded through last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The program is administered by the Colorado Tourism Office and is designed to assist tourism destinations make a quick recovery after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The program includes daylong workshops, 75 hours of technical assistance and $10,000 in marketing assistance. No city match is required.
City Attorney Geoff Wilson introduced his office’s new law clerk, Madison Linton.