When the April 15 Woodland Park City Council Meeting was over, the city was still without a mayor.
On the agenda were the appointments of a new mayor and planning commissioner, but a divided council couldn’t agree on either.
The meeting, which spanned more than four hours, started with a request for funding and appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee and the Board of Adjustments.
In March, the council voted to advertise the open position of mayor for 30 days and collect applications. Interested applicants had to submit a letter of intent and resume.
Each of the five mayoral applicants was allowed five minutes to state his reasons for wanting to be mayor and his vision for the city in bids to replace Val Carr, who died of COVID-19 in February.
There were initially seven applicants but two, David Mitchell and Nathan Williams, withdrew leaving George English, Michael Dalton, Gary Brovetto, Don Dezellem and Drew Christian Harris to address council.
Dalton, an outspoken critic of Council on his Woodland Park Underground Facebook page, said he was only there to have his say and didn’t expect council to make an appointment. He took to the podium with two puppies, one under each arm.
“No one is going to be appointed tonight so I brought puppies,” he said. “I threw my hat in because I want that five minutes. City council is a mess … People tune in from all over the country to watch the circus.”
English, who attended via Zoom, had several ideas about how the city can move forward on traffic issues, a possible bypass and RV parking to make the city more attractive to tourists.
Brovetto previously served on council for three years. “Becoming mayor is the greatest challenge I can think of,” he said. “I’m for small government and for civility and respect and preserving the city’s quality of life. I’m not a fan of grandstanding — time is precious.”
Harris, the youngest of the applicants, asked council not to hold his age against him.
“Woodland Park can the most vibrant community in Colorado but we need a unified government. …When working with the youth in this community, my age is an advantage. …We need to encourage community members to reach out to kids, new residents and seniors. We need to care about the people around us.”
Dezellem stated, “We need to foster a respectful, cooperative and unified council. We need to review codes and the charter. …We need to build relationships with Teller and El Paso counties, other municipalities and state and federal agencies.”
This was not Dezellem’s first run at mayor or serving on council. He has submitted letters of intent for council and also unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the last municipal election. Council members commended him for his persistence.
“I just have to give you credit,” council member Stephanie Alfieri told Dezellem. “I don’t think I’ve seen anyone work that hard, for that long, to be able to serve the citizens of Woodland Park.”
Alfieri was among the three council members who voted in favor of Dezellem. The others were Jim Pfaff and Robert Zuluaga.
The remaining members of the six-person council — Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre, Kellie Case and Rusty Neal — voted “none of the above” instead of casting a ballot for any of the five candidates who pled their case at the meeting.
Dezellem was the only candidate who received a vote.
Because council previously suspended the city’s resolution that requires tie votes to be reconsidered at the next meeting, a tie vote means the process is dead.
LaBarre will retain her position as the city’s chief elected official until 90 days before the city’s municipal election on April 5, 2022, at which time the council may call a special election to fill the vacancy.
City Attorney Geoff Wilson said council can try the appointment process again as long as someone is appointed at least 90 days before the next regular municipal election. LaBarre could be allowed to serve as acting mayor until the next election or there could be a special election.
Council also failed to appoint an applicant to fill an open seat on the Woodland Park Planning Commission. Council previously denied several applications to fill an earlier opening and newly-appointed Commissioner Eric Disman has resigned.
After questioning planning commission candidate Michael Nakai on his opposition to various projects, council voted 4-2 to deny his application. LaBarre and Neal cast the “yes” votes. Thus, two openings remain on the planning commission.
During public comment on items not on the agenda, Paula Levy, wife of late Mayor Neil Levy, spoke about her husband and the current council.
“My husband gave his farewell address to council almost exactly a year ago,” she said. “Neil wasn’t a full-time mayor but he never asked for reimbursement for mileage or for a ream of paper.”
Levy comparing then to now is heartbreaking.
“There’s so much disrespect,” she said. “It’s a comparison between representing the good of the community and serving ‘me, myself and I.’ It’s sad to watch the division, the bullying, the disrespect, the condescension. …I often think of the phrase, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.’ Here, half of council trashes the city that the other half treasures.”
Myra Pfaff also spoke in defense of her husband, Councilman Pfaff, and offered to refute several accusations made about his candidacy, the home her family has owned in Indiana since 1940, and the business they had to close because of the pandemic.
“Like many others, we chose to live here because we love Woodland Park,” she said. “Jim is an honorable man who has 30 years in public service.”
Dalton also made a few public comments: “I’m going to take five minutes at every meeting with more information about Pfaff and his wife since she has spoken out and you can’t stop me.”
In other business, the council voted unanimously to reappoint Dezellem and Jeff Webb to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, leaving one open position yet to be filled.
Kassidi Gilgenast was appointed to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee, and Nick Abercrombie was selected at an alternate member of the city’s Board of Adjustment.
Also, Steve Robb and Sue Kochever asked council for a donation to help complete the Teller County World War II Veteran’s Memorial, which is being installed in Victor’s Wallace Park. The planned Memorial Day dedication has been pushed out to later this summer.
Gazette reporter O’dell Isaac contributed to this report.