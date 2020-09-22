woodland Park City Council last week voted in favor of putting the Visitor Center management contract out to bid, denying the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to continue running it.
The decision to seek Requests for Proposal was first discussed in a prior executive session. At last week’s council meeting, council asked city staff to send out the RFPs to find a deal for running the center.
These actions prompted a no vote by council member Kellie Case, who said she didn’t oppose seeking bids but voted no in protest of the lack of public discussion.
The city pays the Chamber $42,000 a year to run the center, but there has been some pushback from council over the past few years on budgetary grounds.
After Case complained that chamber board members in attendance at the meeting hadn’t been allowed to speak, council gave Chamber President Deb Miller an opportunity to make a public comment after the vote was taken.
Miller said the chamber hasn’t received its full fees for the last two years because of agreements with the city to use part of those fees to pay for new Ute Pass Cultural Center signage and other amenities.
“We’ve extended a plan to run visitor-center operations for free in 2021,” she said. “You’ve made your decision and we’ll move on from here.”
In other business, Planning Director Sally Riley presented an ordinance amending the city’s zoning codes that allowed single-family projects in multifamily zones as a permitted use. She requested the ordinance be tabled to Oct. 1 for first reading and suggested Nov. 3 for public hearing.
The amendment would allow only one single-family unit to be built on a property zoned multifamily. It also aligns and clarifies city zoning definitions.
Council member Jim Pfaff said this proposal goes against the city’s comprehensive-plan goals to encourage multifamily projects. “There shouldn’t be any single-family homes built in multifamily zones,” he said. “We lose too much land.”
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre called the amendment “stupid,” but did not elaborate.
Also, the council approved a five-year extension to the Top of Paradise amended master plan. The land lies behind Woodland Park High School. The plan calls for the construction of up to 190 homes in the nearly 200-acre development
The Top of Paradise was originally owned by developer Will Brown, who is now deceased. About 56 acres have been final platted; 49 acres in Thunder Ridge Haven belong to Craig Nelson; and Brown’s daughter, Andrea Rodriguez, owns the 89 acres that comprise Paradise Estates.
City resident Tom Johnston asked about fire safety and the trails that run through the property.
Riley said all preliminary plats require fire mitigation.
“These trails are non-system trails and are not accepted by the forest service or the city,’ she said. “We call these trails ‘social trails’ and most of them are on private property. Those who use them are trespassing.”
Additionally, Pfaff and council member Robert Zuluaga gave presentations in honor of Constitution Day, which was Sept. 16.
Pfaff gave a short history of the U.S. Constitution. He said it has been challenged many times over the centuries but that the current challenge is its most critical.
Zuluaga said most people haven’t read and don’t appreciate the Constitution and that 90% of U.S. high schools ignore Constitution Day.
He then aired his concerns about the direction of city council.
Zuluaga said the city wasn’t harmed by COVID-19 shutdowns because it was made whole by the state, and the 44 furloughed city employees received unemployment benefits.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said he stood by his comments at the last meeting that the city had been harmed because not all of its revenues come from sales taxes. Highway user taxes and other revenues from the state are down. “At best, city revenues going into 2021 will be flat,” he said.
Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis added that most of the furloughed employees worked part-time and were ineligible for unemployment benefits. She also pointed out that the city also pays taxes.
“City employees are just as important as any other employees,” Case said. “I’m grateful to them and it’s important to see that they get back to work.”
There will be a budget work session on Sept. 24 in council chambers.