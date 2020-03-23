At Woodland Park City Council’s March 18 meeting, most of the seats were removed and remaining seats were widespread and mostly empty. This was part of the city’s effort to encourage social distancing.
First on its agenda, council ratified a local disaster declaration that was signed by Mayor Neil Levy on March 17. Activating a local disaster emergency allows the city to access state and federal response-and-recovery funds and makes it easier to work with other local jurisdictions on emergency planning.
The ratification by Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr and council members Noel Sawyer, Paul Saunier, Darwin Naccarato and Kellie Case, who were there in person, extends the emergency declaration to the end of the emergency, when it will be rescinded by the council, and allows virtual council meetings using the Zoom app.
The meeting offered a foretaste of the virtual-meeting format and showed that some bugs need to be worked out. Councilwoman Hillary LaBarre signed in virtually and was allowed to vote on other items after the ratification, but sound-quality issues forced her to use the Zoom Group Chat to make comments.
The system worked better for City Attorney Jason Meyers, who is self-quarantined, “out of an abundance of caution,” after returning from an out-of-the-country trip. “We will try to keep these meetings as open as possible but we’re in uncharted territory,” Meyers said.
The next council meeting is April 16, when a new mayor and council members are to be sworn-in pending results of the April 7 municipal election. City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq asked voters to return their mail-in ballots before the polls close that day at 7 p.m.
Utility/Public Works Director Kip Wiley presented a resolution to raise the water and sewer plant investment fees by 5% starting on April 1. He said these 5% annual increases can’t be sustained indefinitely but the Utilities Advisory Board reluctantly recommended raising the fees this year. Also, starting April 1, utility rates will also increase by about 1.2%.
Council approved the resolution by a vote of 5-1 with LaBarre casting the no vote.
Wiley noted that a final payment of $143,099 paid off the Water Fund Debt Service three years early.
In other business, a new liquor license was approved for Gold Hill Wine and Spirits, which will be renamed Gold Hill Wine and Liquor by its new owners.
Additionally, the council approved a resolution in favor of a U.S. 24 retriever route.
For several decades, Woodland Park has been trying to work with Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments and the Colorado Department of Transportation to construct a reliever route and designate the current highway, the city’s main street, a local-traffic and U.S. 24 Business Route.
A possible reliever route is on the CDOT project list for 2045.
Also, Finance Director/Treasurer Emily Katsimpalis gave the January financial report, which shows a 14% sales-tax-revenue increase after taxes were down in December.
“We’re double-checking that because we don’t know why there was such an increase,” she said.
Katsimpalis said that because businesses hold sales taxes in trust and the funds provide city services, sales-tax collection with continue during the emergency. Case added that the sales tax is other people’s money and does not belong to business owners.
PUBLIC OFFICE CLOSURE
In addition to virtual meetings, all public offices will be closed and employees who need to meet the public will be issued personal protection equipment.
Woodland Aquatic Center, public restrooms and playgrounds are also closed. Parks, trails and open spaces will remain open but visitors were cautioned to practice social distancing.
The police department will continue regular patrols and respond to emergencies and criminal activities but will try to limit contact with the public in non-emergency situations.
All utility bills and other fees should be made by check through the window on the front door of the city offices or online. Also, there will no utility disconnects during the emergency.
FOOD COLLECTION
Community Partnership, Teller Senior Coalition, Keller Williams Realty and other organizations are collecting food and other goods to provide meals for school children, who relied on school nutrition programs, and for isolated seniors.
OTHER RESOURCES
Lists of restaurants and other businesses that will be open for drive-thru, curbside pickup and/or delivery are available on the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce website, woodlandparkchamber.com. Links to official sites are available by clicking on the COVID-19 Information bar.
The city website, city-woodlandpark.org, will continue to provide information pertaining to the local emergency.
Other information is available on the Teller County Public Health and Environment website, co.teller.co.us/PublicHealth.