Woodland Park City Council on July 16 considered how Coronavirus Relief Funds would be used and brought in experts to share lessons learned from working with the Paycheck Protection Program.
The relief fund is a $150 billion carve out from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Our program saved 1,020 jobs, 97% of which were in Woodland Park,” said Kathryn Perry, who manages PPP loans and grants for Park State Bank & Trust. “We had $5 million to distribute. That sounds like a lot of money but divided by 1,020, that’s $12.50 an hour, barely above minimum wage.”
As Woodland Park has about a 10th of that amount to use for reimbursements to COVID-19-related expenses, she advised caution.
“Construction has not slowed, compared to restaurants and theaters,” Perry said. “Not all businesses are equitably affected. You’ll hear a lot of sob stories but some key businesses will close without help. … Ask the experts, get your algorithms straight.”
She said businesses asking for help should be required to present finance documents. “If they can’t produce their financials, they don’t deserve help,” she said, adding that the council should consider the impact to the city when they’re make these decisions.
Shannon Andersen, who manages PPP loans and grants at Vectra Bank, said, “Coming up with a fair and equitable way to distribute funds will be a challenge.”
She added that PPP was designed to protect payrolls so that workers could be retained even if the business was closed. “PPP was meant to cover two and a half months, and it’s now been five and half months and many businesses are still closed or not fully open. They are still struggling and could have other losses.”
Andersen also warned that two new bills passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Polis will have long-term negative effects on small businesses. The first guarantees paid sick time for all employees and the other increases unemployment insurance.
“Businesses are already struggling,” Andersen said. “These laws will force businesses to leave W-2 employment and go to contract employees.”
She warned council not to discount home-based business. “Some brick-and-mortar owners sent their people home to work and there are also home offices. Don’t discount those,” she said.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman, joining the meeting via Zoom, gave council an overview of how the Town of Monument is using its funds. The Monument Board of Trustees doesn’t include home-based businesses, although those kinds of businesses are the fastest growing sectors in the nation, he said. Monument used the Small Business Administration’s definition of small business that requires recipients to have business licenses and set at a grant limit of $10,000.
Council liked the business-license requirement but said the $10,000 limit is too high.
Councilman Jim Pfaff said these kinds of programs are not useful and that he would not have voted for the PPP. He said the city should make sure it favors the right type of businesses.
Scott Davis, a real estate broker with a home office and several employees, said the $8,100 grant he received from the Paycheck Protection Program kept him in the black. “It’s important not to judge people based on the type of business they’re in or if they accepted a federal grant you think they shouldn’t have taken,” he said. “I have been paying taxes since I was 8 years old when I was an employee in the family business. … I spent that money here in Woodland Park.”
Local business owner Carl Andersen also spoke about COVID-19 impacts. “I believe we’re only at the tip of the COVID iceberg,” he said. “I hope the money we’re spending will help but it won’t keep businesses alive that can’t stay alive. … It’s difficult to pick winners and losers. There will be long-term effects and we’ve only just started. Don’t rush in.”
Council was scheduled to discuss approval of a contract with Logan Simpson for professional services facilitating the 10-year Comprehensive Plan update, but Planning Director Sally Riley suggested that the discussion be delayed to the Nov. 19 or Dec. 3 council meeting.
Councilman Rusty Neal offered his expertise in writing contracts for the military. That offer was incorporated into the motion to delay.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said he doesn’t support the contract or the comprehensive plan. “I don’t support it now and I won’t support it in three months,” he said. Zuluaga added that comprehensive plans are inherently anti-property rights and should be unconstitutional.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs states on its website: “Municipalities and counties are authorized to prepare comprehensive plans as a long-range guiding document for a community to achieve its vision and goals. The comprehensive plan (or master plan) provides the policy framework for regulatory tools like zoning, subdivision regulations, annexations, and other policies.”
To pay for the 10-year update, DOLA is providing a $50,000 grant with the city providing a $50,000 match. To use the grant, work on the comprehensive plan must be approved by the end of 2020 and must include a land-use review.
Pfaff added that government meddles too often. Later in the meeting, he said, “We need to eliminate zoning laws and allow the free use of property. …I am against zoning laws in general.”
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said it was hypocritical to use zoning codes to limit property rights, for example, by setting building and lot sizes but calling the comprehensive plan a “taking” of property rights.
In the end, council voted to table the contract discussion to the Dec. 3 meeting. By that time the general election should result in the appointment of a seventh council member.