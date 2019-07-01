Rather than waiting a full month between meetings, Woodland Park City Council held a rare Wednesday meeting on June 26. This came about because the June 20 regular meeting was canceled so councilmembers could attend the Colorado Municipal League annual conference, and the meeting that would have been held July 4 was scrapped because of the holiday.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman introduced Emily Katsimpalis at the city’s new finance director/treasurer, replacing Mike Farina, who resigned last month. Katsimpalis is a Colorado native who previously served for 10 years in similar positions in Salida and Buena Vista.
Council also discussed a proposed change to the Downtown Development Authority Woodland Station overlay, eliminating the authority’s design review committee. Councilwomen Carrol Harvey and Kellie Case argued at a previous work session that the planning staff has been effective when it comes to design review and a review by the authority is redundant.
Some council members said the ordinance was premature and that other parts of the second amendment to the authority’s Disposition and Development Agreement should be considered first. As written, the ordinance would have eliminated a second layer of design oversight for prospective developers. It would also have allowed developers to design ground-floor residential units, which the authority’s current design standards do not allow.
The ordinance stated that it is in the public’s interest to have a greater variety of housing types and that allowing ground-floor dwellings in mixed-use buildings would further that interest.
On first reading the measure was defeated by a 4-3 vote, then council voted 4-3 to send the ordinance to the Woodland Park Planning Commission.
Tangeman introduced participants in the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship Program:
• Chris Cancel served five years in the Army as a communications specialist but is now interested in law. He works with the city attorney.
• Jose Oyola is finishing up 20 years in the Army in fleet management. He helped the city update its fleet rotation plan.
• Darren Traylor was an Army helicopter pilot and is now interested in becoming a police officer. He shadowed Woodland Park police officers and will be attending the police academy in August.
• John Moeller was sent by the Army to municipalities, including Woodland Park, to find new best practices, which he said means finding cheaper and more efficient practices that can be used by the military.
During a continuation of a June 25 work session on the local deer population, Levy said the city will be forming a citizens’ task force to explore deer management solutions. He encouraged citizens to volunteer.