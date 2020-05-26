The Woodland Park City Council, at its May 21 meeting, affirmed Teller County’s request for a variance to the state’s COVID-19 mandates so that city businesses can reopen without delay.
The council reported that they sent a letter to state officials in support of the county’s request.
Two days later, the state approved the waiver request, allowing many businesses to reopen, with the exception of casinos and bars.
During the May 21 meeting, Mayor Val Carr asked residents to practice common courtesy using masks and social distancing so as not to endanger the lives of others and overburdening the healthcare system.
Council also asked City Attorney Jason Meyers and City Manager Darrin Tangeman to seek information from Teller County Health on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Woodland Park, without violating patient privacy laws.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre asked the City to look into making Woodland Park a “Sanctuary City” for businesses so that police and code-enforcement officers could not ticket business and restaurant owners for not having “the distancing, the masks, the Plexiglas and other restrictions,” which the state government has required to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said those who don’t feel safe shopping in local businesses or eating in local restaurants should wear masks or stay home.
Councilman Rusty Neal said COVID-19 is no longer an emergency. “This is just fearmongering and the manipulation of statistics,” he said. “We have a responsibility to stand up for our rights. The Rule of Law is being violated.”
In other business, Council appointed Robert Cowles and Jerry Smith to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, approved a final plat for Anne and Rick Mallett for their property at Coraline Street and Bowman Avenue, and accepted water shares as real property for the city.
There was supposed to be an appointment of a new council member to fill the vacancy left when Councilman Noel Sawyer resigned in April. However, council declined to make the appointment and opted instead to pass that responsibility to voters in November.
“We are not wimping out,” said Mayor Val Carr said. “This is a matter for the electorate.”
Council interviewed four candidates for the job in a two-hour special meeting on May 19. One candidate, Mark Agan, withdrew before the regular meeting two days later.
The three remaining candidates are Don Dezellem, Darwin Naccarato and Stephanie Alfieri.
LaBarre and Councilwoman Kellie Case said Alfieri should be disqualified because she was asked to step down from her seat on the Main Street Board on allegations of the board’s bylaws and possible ethics violations.
Councilman Jim Pfaff said Alfieri’s alleged violations had not been determined and that there were “rational fallacies” in the complaints filed against her.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said a special election would be faster but could cost up to $25,000. Adding the question to the county’s November Unified Election Ballot would cost about $10,000. The election would be open to anyone who meets the petitioning requirements and not just the three current applicants.
Council will have to pass an appointment-election ordinance and publish an election calendar. The winner in November would serve the remaining 18 months of Sawyer’s term and not a full four-year term.
Additionally, council recognized Planning Director Sally Riley’s 35 years of public service as a city employee.
Riley was hired in 1985 as the city’s Parks and Recreation Director. In 1999, she moved into the planning and building department, eventually becoming the City Planner and, finally, Planning Director.
After receiving accolades from her colleagues and members of the council, Riley responded in kind.“I’m grateful to work with so many talented people,” she said, adding, “I’m not finished… I want to see the city grow while maintaining its small-town character.”
She gave special thanks to her husband, Mel Riley, and to former City Clerk Cindy Morse, whom she called her inspiration. The Rileys celebrated their 40th anniversary on May 25.
Riley has served with six city managers, nine mayors and numerous council members.
Only a few other employees have achieved her level of tenure on the job.