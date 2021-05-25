The May 20 Woodland Park City Council meeting started out with several presentations on topics including the Salute to American Veterans Rally Aug. 20-21, the Girl of the West’s invitation to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo July 14-17, a report on the 2030 comprehensive plan update, and approval of a contract to hire a deputy municipal judge.
Approval of Acting City Manager Michael Lawson’s contract to become the official city manager was postponed to another meeting.
Jim Wear, owner of Pro Promotions, which manages the rally, has opted to move the rally to Woodland Park after Cripple Creek was unable to sponsor it this year. He asked council to support a temporary-use permit.
The 2021 rally will be smaller and shorter than in past years, but all the main events will still take place, Wear said. An issue with hosting it in Woodland Park is it will coincide with the popular Woodland Park Farmers Market, which uses Memorial Park, where the rally is to begin.
Wear said he has worked out a compromise with the Farmers Market to start setting up in Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, and delay Friday’s events until after 1 p.m. when market closes.
“Setting up on Thursday is going to cost about $5,000,” Wear said, adding that there will still be time for the Red T-shirt giveaway and the poker run Friday afternoon. The POW/MIA Ride and rally won’t start until Saturday.
“I have supported the Farmers Market for decades but not this time,” Carl Anderson said during public comment. “I’m disappointed with the way the Farmers Market has treated the veterans. I think city council should discuss how it will support the Farmers Market if they won’t support our vets. … The Farmers Market owes our vets an apology.”
County Commissioner Dan Williams, who, along with Councilwoman Kellie Case, worked to keep the rally in Teller County, said the issue doesn’t have to be divisive.
“I’m both a veteran and a farmer,” he said. “This isn’t adversarial — it shouldn’t be a divisive question. We can work together. This divisiveness has to stop. …The Farmer’s Market is very welcome here. … If we can’t figure this out then you might as well ask the (Downtown Development Authority) and Main Street to stand down.”
Williams also defended Cripple Creek’s decision not to host the rally this year. He said turning down Wear’s request to hold the rally there wasn’t about patriotism, it was about budget. Cripple Creek took a big hit from COVID-19, he said.
“This park is for everyone,” said Tim McMillen, who worked to bring Erik V. Dickson Memorial to Memorial Park. “We need to support this event and the Farmers Market. I want to have my salsa.”
Dickson was the only Teller County resident to be killed in the Vietnam War, and earlier memorials to him were vandalized and eventually removed.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said council received a letter from Laurie Glauth and other members of the Farmers Market Board outlining the market’s safety and other concerns. She didn’t read the letter into the official record.
“All of us support the rally,” she said. “The Farmers Market might be afraid of the unknown. I hear and understand their concerns but council can decide to have both events at the same time. … I hope this will be a test run for future events.”
“I know the Farmers Market side and the vets’ side,” Case said. “We can make both the best events they can be. Let’s not make this divisive.”
Lawson said the Farmers Market’s temporary-use permit allows them to use the entire park but they only use a portion of it. City Attorney Geoff Wilson’s legal advice was that the two events can share the park.
Council agreed to write a letter of support and offered in-kind services, including police support and street barricades. Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said he will provide deputies and Teller County Sheriff’s Posse volunteers to patrol the event and direct traffic.
“In all the years we’ve been helping at the event, we have had very few legal problems,” Mikesell said. “All of my personnel will be here to help at no charge to you.”
In other business, the council agreed to donate $2,500 to the Teller County WWII Memorial project in Victor.
Although the funds will come out of the city council’s $17,000 discretionary budget and not the general fund, council members Stephanie Alfieri and Robert Zuluaga said they wouldn’t support using taxpayer funds for charity.
“I don’t think council should even have a budget,” Alfieri said.
“We should use that money to pay down debt,” Zuluaga said. “Private citizens and charities should step up.”
LaBarre said, “I support the rally and I will support the wall. The government sent them to war and the government should support them.”
Alfieri and Zuluaga were overruled, with LaBarre, Case and Councilman Rusty Neal approving the donation.
Approval of a rezone ordinance developed into a heated debate. Property owner Bradley Philson and HopTree Development owners Joe Kent and Erin Obering requested that 1.7 acres at 920 Spruce Haven Drive be rezoned from Community Commercial to Multifamily Suburban.
Both Zuluaga and Alfieri objected to the use of the city’s comprehensive plan as a guide to approving the rezone, although state law requires municipalities and counties to create comprehensive plans for use as guides to future development.
“The comprehensive plan is just a resource; we’re looking at the zoning regulations,” LaBarre said.
“I get that,” Zuluaga said. “But I object to using the comprehensive plan as a criterion. Property owners have the right to develop their properties without having the meet the demands of an aspirational document with no legal standing.”
City Planner Lor Pellegrino agreed that the comprehensive plan is an aspirational document. “But it is the aspiration of the entire community,” she said. “Council doesn’t have to go along with that aspiration.”
“This (rezone) fits within the policies set by the community,” LaBarre said. “You’re arguing over semantics. The developers don’t care about the comp plan. Do they proceed with their project or not?”
In the end, Neal suggested a compromise that removed language referring to the comprehensive plan from the rezoning ordinance and council approved it unanimously.