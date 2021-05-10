Woodland Park City Council is down by two members and is likely to stay that way for some time. On May 6, the remaining members of council decided not to advertise to fill a seat recently vacated by Jim Pfaff, who resigned, nor will they attempt to appoint a new mayor.
The council members reasoned that if they fill just the council seat, they will be stuck with six council members and too many tie votes. A special election would cost about $20,000. Council still has several months to fill the vacancies by appointment if a five-member council doesn’t work out.
Council approved by a vote of 4-1 to implement Level 2 watering restrictions at the request of Utilities Director Kip Wiley, who cited lower than average snow pack and continuing drought.
Level 2 watering restrictions allow outdoor watering twice a week during certain hours and when the wind is less than 10 miles per hour.
The city’s augmentation water comes from the Arkansas and Colorado River basins while its wells are located in the Platte River basin. The last time the city went to Level 2 restrictions was in 2013.
Before passing the resolution, council member Stephanie Alfieri asked for an expiration or sunset date. Wiley said he wouldn’t keep the restrictions going any longer than necessary.
“Believe me, I want to sell water,” he said, then suggested an April 30, 2022 expiration date.
Councilwoman Kellie Case said she doesn’t oppose restrictions but voted no because she felt the expiration date was unnecessary.
“We want to let people know about the restrictions before they install a lawn they won’t be allowed to water,” Wiley said.
In other business, three Downtown Development Authority board members presented a new direction for developing Woodland Station, the 10-acre open space in the middle of the city. Council previously allocated $30,000 to the authority for infrastructure improvements but that money has yet to be used.
Al Born gave a short history of the DDA’s efforts to develop the site. “Our intent was to sell the entire property to one developer,” he said, adding that nothing they have tried succeeded. “It’s time for a new direction … a new marketing strategy.”
The first part of that new direction, he said, requires subdividing the land into three smaller properties and hiring an expert to help the authority through the subdivision process.
The second part, presented by Elijah Murphy, is to continue negotiating with interested party Mike Williams. Both parties have drafted an exclusive negotiating agreement, but neither has signed it.
The third part, presented by Tanner Coy, is to beautify the vacant land and get it ready for temporary use as place for gatherings.
“The board intends to proceed with all three plans at once,” he said. “We’re asking council to reconsider the narrow use of the $30,000 and open the use of the line item to accomplish all three parts of our plan.”
Both Alfieri and councilman Robert Zuluaga gave their support to the plans. No other council members spoke against it.
Also, Dave Kottler, owner of Apex Branding and Design, presented a refreshed city logo. He was hired to do so in 2019.
Using a slide presentation, Kottler showed the process he used to update the current logo. First, he decided to “lose the red planet,” then he changed the shape, font, mountain, colors and added trees to enhance the modern-rustic look citizens suggested.
In a survey, people said the current logo looks like a puppy with a red ball at its tail. “Try to unsee that image,” he said.
So far, the city has spent about $3,350 on the new logo and council said it would be a waste of time and money to scrap the project now.
The new logo will be phased in as items using the old logo are used up, wear out, break or are replaced for other reasons.
Additionally, Council voted to adopt the Teller County Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented by Teller County Emergency Management Director Don Angell.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires the plan to be updated every five years. The new plan must be adopted by participants — the county, municipalities and special districts — for them to be eligible for federal mitigation and disaster recovery funds.
Angell said there were several additions to the county’s possible hazards, including, for the first time, epidemics/pandemics.
Council voted unanimously to adopt the plan.
During public comment, two citizens, Mac McVicker and Joe Fury, asked council to put aside its biases when appointing people to various commissions, boards and committees.
“You have a lot of openings to fill but the Board of Adjustment is the only one that has to exist if you want to have a building department,” McVicker said. “Your track record on appointments hasn’t been too good, lately.”
Fury asked council to reconsider Mike Nakai’s planning commission application, calling him the most qualified candidate for the position.
Mayor Pro Tem and acting mayor Hilary LaBarre asked council to be more professional, leaving personalities out of their deliberations.
Other business included council approval of the following:
An ordinance on initial posting to amend the city’s building codes by adopting the Pikes Peak Regional Building Code 2017 second edition, which now includes the 2020 electrical code and the 2021 plumbing code. The public hearing is set for June 3.
An ordinance on initial posting to rezone a vacant lot on Spruce Haven from Community Commercial to Multifamily Suburban. The public hearing is set for May 20.
A request for a two-year extension of the Pines at Tamarac Planned Unit Development Master Plan and a one-year extension of its preliminary plat. The property is located at 205 Sourdough Road.