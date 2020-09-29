The Woodland Park City Council started its Sept. 24 budget work session trying to decide how much funding the city should give to its Main Street Program.
The Woodland Park Main Street Program is one of only 22 in the state. The program is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historical Trust and is administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
Main Street cities start out as candidates. Once they meet certain benchmarks, they become a designated main street city. The last step is to graduate. The city council that existed in 2014 voted to join the program as a candidate and the city is now designated.
At first, the Main Street Program was part of the city but it decided to apply for IRS nonprofit status. While keeping its city sponsorship and support, which is required by DOLA, the nonprofit status gives the organization tools for additional funding, beyond DOLA mini grants and training opportunities.
Clay Brown, the city’s DOLA representative, sent an email to the city stating that the program’s nonprofit status is problematic. City Manager Darrin Tangeman said being a nonprofit isn’t the problem, it’s that leaving the city as a nonprofit creates distance.
“There is the perception that the city isn’t supporting the program, that it’s not totally onboard and not vested,” Councilwoman Kellie Case added.
Main Street Committee Chair Laurie Glauth said the organization has nonprofit status but is not a typical charity. Councilman Jim Pfaff responded that, as a 501©3 organization, it can fundraise and should do so instead of asking the city for money.
The city had budgeted $30,000 for Main Street but has since cut funding to $15,000. Glauth asked council to return funding in 2021 to the $30,000 level so that the program can reach graduate level and become eligible for additional DOLA grants.
Instead, Mayor Val Carr suggested that the city fund the program with a token amount, perhaps just slightly more than no money at all. He suggested no more than $1,000.
Carr alleged that when he served as council’s Main Street Committee liaison and suggested fundraising, some committee members said the program didn’t have to fundraise because it gets money from the city. “Every year it’s the same story — you need a new plan,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said she doesn’t usually support giving taxpayer money to charities but in this case the Main Street Program strongly supports local businesses.
“What is a token amount?” she asked. “The Main Street Program does a lot for local businesses and it seems kind of petty for us to say we’re no longer funding something that supports our businesses.”
Case agreed and said funding the program at the $15,000 level doesn’t give her “heartburn.”
Council members Rusty Neal and Robert Zuluaga said they will wait for a more detailed account of the program’s budget before making a funding suggestion.
Council will take the matter up again at a budget hearing on Oct. 1 before the regular council meeting.
Council also agreed to change the city business license fee structure to $50 for a first-year license, $42.50 for the first renewal and $35 for each subsequent renewal. Pfaff and Zuluaga went along with the change, while at the same time saying they are philosophically opposed to business licenses.
Council decided at a previous meeting not to reimburse vendor fees that businesses would be refunded for collecting local sales taxes, especially when it was pointed out that as much as 70% of the refunds would go to large, out-of-town corporations rather than local businesses.
Carr instead suggested that vendor-fee money in the city’s General Fund be used pay a contractor to maintain, beautify and decorate the downtown corridor. This would help local business owners and awarding a contract would make accounting for the funds easier.
Vendor-fee money in the city’s 410 fund can only be used for capital improvements. Any excess vendor-fee funds would be used to pay down city debt. The same would go for the council’s discretionary fund, which Carr suggested be cut from $42,500 to $25,000.
This fund covers travel and training expenses, council supplies and other small programs, such as the deer education fund, which will be funded at $500 this year. It has previously also covered the Main Street Program budget but that money will likely be taken from somewhere else.
After council members made several jokes about educated deer, they discussed the agenda for the next budget work session. Tangeman pointed out that some of the suggested changes to the way funds are collected or used will require ordinances and that staff would get right on that.