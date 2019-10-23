When state statutes change, cities have to keep up by changing their own ordinances, codes and regulations. Woodland Park City Council is starting that process with two ordinances considered on initial posting at its Oct. 17 meeting.
The first ordinance regards the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The biggest change is the age at which possession of less than one ounce is no longer a crime. The current city code sets that age at 18, the state sets it at 21.
There are also new definitions of what constitutes “drug paraphernalia” and how to determine if an item meets that definition and changes in language to make the ordinance gender-neutral. The ordinance will also define who is authorized to sell, transfer or trade marijuana to others, defines what is a “public place” and prohibits use of marijuana in those places.
The second ordinance pertains to “stealing,” defining theft, price switching and theft by lessee. Also, the ordinance uses gender-neutral language.
The public hearings on these ordinances are set for Nov. 7.
Once again, an appeal by Pete LaBarre of one of the conditions of the Village-at-Tamarac approval was tabled, this time until Nov. 7. This item was previously tabled Sept. 19 and Oct. 3. A staff memo stated that LaBarre, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the planning staff are close to developing an acceptable plan for the developer to access Colo. 67.
For the first time in several years, Woodland Park’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board is at full strength with the appointment of three new board members. They are Donald Dezellem, who has a degree in recreational administration; Jeff Webb, a landscape architect; and Robert Barth, who was not in attendance.
“It’s exciting to see such qualified people on the PRAB,” said Councilman Paul Saunier.
Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Keating gave each new board member a copy of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and will set up a time for them to go over the board’s guidelines.
City Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis reported that September was a good month for sales tax revenue with the month-to-date revenue up 16.16% and the year-to-date revenues up 5.5%. The number of business licenses issued so far this year is also up, with the city collecting $104,000 in licensing fees.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said the city’s strategic plan is finished and will be posted on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org.