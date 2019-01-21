A short agenda at Thursday’s Woodland Park City Council meeting gave City Manager Darrin Tangeman an opportunity to recognize a retiring Colorado Municipal League executive and two participants in the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship.
CML Executive Director Sam Mamet made a final visit to Woodland Park before he retires after 40 years in public service. Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy called Mamet a great asset to the city.
The Colorado Municipal League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that provides services and resources to Colorado’s 270 towns and cities. The league will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023.
Mamet compared municipal officials to a family who “just want to do good,” and said Woodland Park City Council has a lot of second cousins in municipal governments around the state.
He also gave a final piece of advice to council, the same advice he gives to new elected municipal officials: “Read your agenda packet before the meeting!”
Military veterans John Price and Rebecca Mattock completed 16 weeks of service to Woodland Park as participants in Tangeman’s Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship. Price received his certificate of completion from Tangeman while Mattock received hers from Police Chief Miles DeYoung.
The program gives training to veterans who might be interested in local government. Price spent most of his time working in city administration and Mattock, who worked in Explosive Ordnance Disposal, the military’s version of the bomb squad, spent most of her time working in the Woodland Park Police Department.
Both thanked council and the city for the opportunity to learn the ropes of city government.
There were only two pieces of business of the meeting agenda. Council approved an ordinance setting the Pikes Peak Courier as the city’s instrument for public notification and approved a resolution establishing the 2019 single-family residential water tap allotment at 80 taps. The city sold 39 taps in 2018 and 46 taps in 2017. The city’s water tap management plan limits the number of single family residential taps that can be sold each year.
Teller County Assessor David “Colt” Simmons spoke during the Public Comment on Items not on the Agenda portion of the meeting. He said he would be appearing at council meetings as changes to the assessment process take place in the state legislature. He also reminded council that this is a valuation year.
“The tax bills are coming,” he said. “We assess, the treasurer collects.”
He plans to concentrate on community outreach. “We’ll come to you and save you a trip to Cripple Creek,” he said.
The Feb. 7 regular council meeting was cancelled for lack of business so the next regular meeting will be on Feb. 21.