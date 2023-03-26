The sudden resignation of David Ott from the Woodland Park City Council on March 16 couldn’t have come at a worse time. Councilmembers are in the midst of pioneering a path on short-term rentals, a highly contested issue in the city. Nevertheless, council members are looking to the future, not the past, as they embark on the process to fill the seat.

They have a couple of options before them. Council could either appoint a qualified individual or pursue an application process. However, with Ott’s resignation, council is now comprised of an even six members, opening the door to a tie vote. If they are unable to reach a majority vote in the appointment of a new council member, a special election may be called to fill the spot.

The Courier reached out to city council for their response to the shakeup. Councilmember Robert Zuluaga shared candidly about the “commitment to offer faithful service to the residents for a four-year voluntary term on city council,” saying it is a challenging one. Ideally, candidates for public office will weigh this commitment to the community and the “price (they) choose to pay to serve a civic duty” before running for office, he added.

“Life has unforeseen events that ultimately define our priorities," Zuluaga said. "Councilman Ott seems to have other priorities than those pledged to Woodland Park residents."

He pointed to Ott’s influence in the lead up to STR Ordinance No. 1431, saying that the former councilmember was “very engaged.”

“It seems that other priorities have consumed his attention since that vote," Zuluaga said. "I cannot speak to his personal choices and his decisions in light of [the] STR matter."

Replacing Ott has the potential to divide Council further. Zuluaga revealed that he has more confidence in the citizens of Woodland Park than he does the Council to resolve the STR deliberations.

“Best case scenario for replacing Mr. Ott is to appoint someone levelheaded and even tempered like repeated candidate Don Dezellem. Failing that, if the citizens choose to take the citizens initiative ordinance route, we could simply include the election of a replacement council member on that ballot at that time.”

Ott was nearing his one-year anniversary on Council before he resigned. Mayor Pro-tem Kellie Case thanked him for his service.

“I really appreciate David’s service for the time that he could serve and wish him the best in his future endeavors," she said. "And we’ll see what the conversation sounds like with the city Council and how they like to proceed with his vacancy.“

Filling Ott’s seat will be included among the topics of discussion at the April 6 city council meeting.